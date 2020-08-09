Driver arrested, charged with impaired driving following fatal collision

INVERNESS COUNTY: Inverness District RCMP have arrested a 22-year-old man from Whycocomagh following a fatal collision in Glencoe last evening.

On August 8 at approximately 8 p.m. Inverness District RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on MacLeod Settlement Road. Police arrived on scene and determined a jeep was travelling northbound when it struck a bank and rolled.

A 19-year-old man from Whycocomagh was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 20-year-old woman from Mabou had been ejected from the Jeep and she was transported to hospital by EHS for serious non-life threatening injuries. Three other occupants were treated by EHS for minor injuries.

The driver took a Roadside Screening Device test and failed, he was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Port Hawkesbury Detachment for another breath sample. He was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 10. He is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.