Motorcycle collision claims Whycocomagh resident

MIDDLE RIVER, VICTORIA COUNTY: Victoria District RCMP is investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the Cabot Trail in Middle River involving a motorcycle. The driver, a 56-year-old man from Whycocomagh, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The motorcycle did leave the roadway,” RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Lisa Croteau told The Reporter.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended, and the highway was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.