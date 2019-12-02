ANTIGONISH: A 41-year-old man from Toronto died this morning following a collision that involved three vehicles on Highway 4 in Antigonish.

At 7:18 a.m., a black car travelling north on Beech Hill Road, stopped at the stop sign, then pulled out onto Highway 4 in front of an eastbound logging truck. The logging truck struck the black car killing the driver, then struck a blue car that had been waiting to turn left at the same intersection.

The driver of the logging truck and the driver of the blue car were not injured. Assistance was provided at the scene by EHS and volunteer firefighters who removed the deceased from the vehicle.

An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to examine the scene for evidence. As a result, Highway 4 was closed in the area and traffic was diverted to South River Road. The road re-opened at 4 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.