Police to provide update on death of Cassidy Bernard

WAYCOBAH FIRST NATION: Nova Scotia RCMP will be providing an update on the suspicious death of a 22-year-old Waycobah woman that was reported to the RCMP on October 24, 2018.

The update will be provided tomorrow, at Waycobah First Nation Community Hall, 15 Reservation Road at 11 a.m.

Cassidy Jean Bernard was killed inside her home more than a year ago.

Despite calling it “a suspicious death,” and not being able to provide information on the identity of the victim or provide an update until the RCMP received the autopsy report, which they confirmed receiving in April 2019, the RCMP did not release any additional information on the case that they called a complicated, technical investigation.

Following the successful red dress initiative organized by Bernard’s cousin, three-term band councillor Annie Bernard-Daisley, family, friends and members from all five First Nation communities across Cape Breton marched together in solidarity across the Canso Causeway last year, with more than 400 demonstrators marching to the beat of a single drum as they waved flags and memorial posters.

Last May, Cassidy’s ex-boyfriend Austin Isadore was questioned by RCMP but was later released without charges. Isadore who lives in neighbouring Wagmatcook, is facing two charges from a November 2, 2018 incident – after Cassidy’s death – of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and uttering threats to damage property.

On September 23, band officials in We’koqma’q issued a notice banning Isadore from the community and they say RCMP have been notified.

On the year anniversary of Cassidy’s death, October 24, her family hosted a memorial event along the Skye River Trail. Lining up on both sides of the highway with red dresses, posters and banners; they stood there for an hour and 12 minutes; one second for the estimated 4,000 missing and murdered Indigenous women and 365 seconds extra for everyday they waited on justice for Cassidy.