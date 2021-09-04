PORT HASTINGS: The driver of an SUV which collided with a transport truck was taken to hospital.

At around 8:50 a.m. this morning, Inverness County District RCMP were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Port Hastings at the rotary.

“Police learned that an SUV had entered the wrong way into the rotary and had collided with a transport truck,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter.

Marshall said the 56-year-old driver of the SUV suffered injuries and was transported to hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight. He said it was later learned that the man had suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was uninjured, Marshall said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.