MONASTERY: The RCMP is investigating a break-in and theft from a property in Antigonish County.

On Sept. 1, Antigonish RCMP responded to the complaint on Old Trunk Road in Monastery.

According a press release issued by the RCMP today, they learned that the locks on two sea containers were cut and both containers were broken into.

“Electrical wire and a safe weighing approximately 400 pounds were stolen from inside,” the release said. “The safe had been bolted to the floor at the time of the break-in. The safe contained five firearms, a coin collection and cash. The theft is valued at over $5,000.”

The RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the p3 Tips App.