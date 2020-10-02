Drivers killed in two-vehicle collision

MANCHESTER: Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident which took place last night in Guysborough County.

Last evening at approximately 7:26 p.m., a motorist notified police of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 344 in Manchester. The RCMP, volunteer firefighters and EHS attended the scene and found a pick-up truck and a van heavily damaged.

The driver of the van, a 64-year-old woman from Guysborough County, and the driver of the truck, a 53-year-old man from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, were pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

A collision re-constructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Highway 344 was closed in both directions and has since reopened.