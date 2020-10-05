Municipality fires back at MLA over Inverness development

INVERNESS: Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster is standing by his statement that an 80-unit housing development in Inverness was lost because the Municipality of the County of Inverness was unable to provide a clear answer on when they could provide water and sewer access.

“Everything I said, I believe to be true. I don’t know why the CAO said the project is very much still alive,” MacMaster told The Reporter. “We being the municipality and myself, received an e-mail from the company, Dunmore, that the project was suspended.”

The MLA said it is not in his nature to be fighting with people, but he’s also not going to stay silent when there’s something happening that’s affecting the people he represents.

“The best way for the municipality to take responsibility is to be responsive when people like Dunmore come to town and want to invest their money to help the community,” MacMaster said. “What they were asking for so they could make their loan applications, and to secure provincial subsidies for affordable housing, was cost=estimates and timing.”

Antigonish-based Dunmore Development Ltd. began their discussions with staff from Inverness County in late 2018 but has since become increasingly frustrated with the lack of response from the municipality.

Over $1.5 million of provincial funding has been earmarked to include affordable housing as part of the housing development, but applications for federal funding couldn’t be made because of the lack of information around the municipal water and sewer infrastructure needed to complete the project.

In a statement from the municipality released two-weeks-ago, they claim the recent press release from MacMaster demonstrates it is urgent for Municipal Council and staff to connect with the MLA so that he can gain a more detailed and factual update on the work that the municipality has underway to improve infrastructure in the community of Inverness.

The Inverness Water and Wastewater Assessment Study completed in 2019 said there was a $103,100,000 million infrastructure deficit throughout the municipality, including $42.6 million for complex and linear water and wastewater infrastructure in the community of Inverness alone.

“Due to the large amount of investment required, as well as the continually rising cost of obligatory transfers to the Province of Nova Scotia, which in 2020 accounted for nearly half of all tax revenue in Inverness County, it is impossible to complete the necessary upgrades residents deserve without relying significantly on contributions from other government funding partners,” the municipality said.

MacMaster acknowledged he is very aware of the challenges with infrastructure in Inverness County but said that doesn’t just happen overnight and infrastructure is something to plan for.

“Yes provincial and federal governments give money to infrastructure projects all the time, but the municipality does have to apply for them – have they applied every year?” he questioned. “I don’t think there is a municipality that has the same infrastructure problem as Inverness has.”

MacMaster said the municipality’s successful funding applications, which account for millions in funding, still only represent a fraction of the cost of investment that will be necessary over the next 10 years.

“However, due to the limited amount of funding available and the high number of rural municipalities in Nova Scotia and across Canada struggling to address their own infrastructure deficits, it is not always possible for Inverness County projects to be funded.”

The municipality said with new development, comes new challenges, including millions of dollars in costs to extend roads, as well as water and wastewater services to properties outside of the current service area of the community in Inverness.

“What’s the sense in paving a road, if the infrastructure is no good underneath it,” MacMaster said. “This all comes down to planning, and to managing the assets that are there.”

Inverness’ warden said municipal officials won’t accept MacMaster’s remarks on the housing development. During their regular council meeting on October 1, councillors expressed their concerns and disagreement with the MLA’s comments.

Following the meeting, Betty Ann MacQuarrie advised staff members have met with, and provided information to project reps several times.

“Maybe not in tied-down figures,” she said. “But they met several times with representatives of the developer and discussed the costs.”

MacQuarrie advised it would be a significant cost to the municipality to connect the area, while they also need to keep in mind about the other people already on their water systems too – but highlighted the project isn’t over yet.

“I don’t think that it’s totally been squashed,” she said. “We’re certainly working diligently towards helping to make it happen.”

Councillors voted to send MacMaster a letter to insist he meets with council before the October 17 municipal elections to clarify the situation with him before members of the new council are sworn-in to show him the work they’ve done to remedy their infrastructure deficit.