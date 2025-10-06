By Chloe Hannan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

GUYSBOROUGH COUNTY: From provincewide restrictions on work in the woods to concerns about how drought will affect trees in the long term, both the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) and the Federation of Nova Scotia Woodland Owners (FNSWO) say the challenges of 2025 have underscored the pressures facing the industry.

“The department works collaboratively with the forestry industry and woodlot owners on all aspects of forestry management. That includes taking into account climate change, and monitoring and predicting how the forest will grow over the long term,” the provincial department told The Journal in an email. “This year’s weather and fire behaviour were unprecedented. We will continue to monitor the weather moving forward and adapt as necessary.”

The most immediate change came when DNR placed provincewide restrictions on travel and activities in the woods because of wildfire risk. Forest operations were only allowed to continue with special permits and under strict conditions.

“Forest operations were given permits to continue operating under strict conditions. A key condition was to shift hours of operations to nighttime, when wildfire risk is lowered,” the department said, noting that woods restrictions were lifted on Aug. 29 in the eastern end of the province, which includes Guysborough.

The restrictions meant that silviculture work was largely unaffected, since planting operations typically do not occur during the peak summer months. But, even without formal restrictions, officials said most operators were already extremely cautious.

“Even when restrictions are not in place, forestry operators are extremely cautious to prevent wildfires and to take care of their workers. Their businesses and livelihoods depend on healthy forests and healthy workers, so they always take precautions,” DNRR noted. “They are careful to avoid overheating machines or accidental sparks. For workers, heat exhaustion is the main concern, so they generally avoid work during the hottest part of the day.”

For small woodland owners, the impacts were more direct. Blair Peruniak, executive director of the Federation of Nova Scotia Woodland Owners, said the pause on operations was significant.

“The government did the right thing by instituting the woods ban given the extreme conditions,” Peruniak said. “We pulled all of our forestry field staff out of the woods within 30 minutes of the announcement and have only recently begun to re-enter the woods when and where it’s safe to do so, meaning that essentially woodland management for our members has been on pause for a significant period of time, including all of our harvest monitoring, management planning, and field training.”

That pause meant a temporary loss of income for many, though Peruniak said landowners responded with patience.

“Woodland owners have been very understanding despite the stress they are under from the hazards and the temporary loss of income they might otherwise count on during normal operations. This is very significant for Guysborough County, which is 70 per cent forested land, mostly small private landowners,” he said.

Contractors that were able to continue under permit took precautions that included working at night and monitoring operations closely.

“The landowners I’ve spoken with voluntarily complied with the ban despite the fact that many activities and permits were not required for private forest landowners or their forest managers, though the contractors we work with who were able to continue work took extra precautions and made every effort to reduce risks, including working through the night and monitoring after in compliance with regulations,” Peruniak said.

But beyond the restrictions, the long-term effects of drought are now a pressing concern.

“Landowners are also very concerned about the potential future impacts of fires and actual impacts of extended drought on their lands, which has a significant impact on trees and could make them more susceptible to fires and invasive species or weaken them at the time of year when Nova Scotia is typically prone to powerful windstorms and hurricanes,” Peruniak said. “Many of the impacts won’t be known until next year or beyond, but landowners, like farmers (many of whom also have active woodlots), have serious concerns about the future, and how to manage their forests under these sorts of extremes. It’s a major goal of ours to try to help adapt to future conditions and address these concerns.”

Both government officials and private landowners agree this year’s drought and wildfire conditions were a warning of what’s to come. While the immediate restrictions have eased, the long-term challenge will be to help Nova Scotia’s forests and the people who depend on them, adapt to a future where extreme weather is becoming the norm.