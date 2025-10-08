By Chloe Hannan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal

GUYSBOROUGH COUNTY: Produced by New Brooklyn Media and coordinated by the Guysborough District Business Partnership (GDBP), filming wrapped up on Sept. 23. The finished materials are expected to launch ahead of the 2026 tourism season.

Ashley Cunningham Avery, executive director of the GDBP, said the campaign builds on earlier work with Tourism Nova Scotia. Last year, MODG participated in a provincial project that created a video featuring a handful of local businesses. The success of that effort convinced municipal leaders to budget funds for a broader campaign.

“We decided to include funds in this year’s budget to broaden the scope and work over the summer/early fall to showcase more of our cultural, historical and recreational assets that fall under the experience and tourism umbrella that exist here in MODG,” Cunningham Avery said.

The new campaign includes a mix of staged and community-based filming, with scenes captured at festivals, concerts and parades. Cunningham Avery said the involvement of residents was a deliberate choice.

“We wanted to include local residents wherever possible, especially at community events that are unique to our area. The energy that comes from these events is what we want to share – such as the Sunnyville United Baptist Church Choir during the Stan Rogers concert series, and the Festival Savalette parade in Larry’s River. These are strong examples of communities and traditions that deserve to be celebrated,” she explained.

New Brooklyn Media handled casting for hired talent, using specific criteria and past experience. Beyond that, Cunningham Avery said, the faces that will appear in the campaign are familiar to the community.

“The people featured in the materials are local community members,” she said.

At the heart of the campaign is an effort to shift perceptions about rural tourism. Cunningham Avery said the videos aim to highlight experiences that visitors – and sometimes even locals – may not know about, from boat tours to cultural celebrations.

“Our goal is to share experiences in our area that are not widely known and to draw more people in. Showing that visitors can take a boat tour to a nationally recognized historical site or attend a cultural celebration helps challenge the perception that rural means there is little to do,” she said.

While not every business or community could be included, the campaign is designed to offer a snapshot of what MODG has to offer.

“We’ve aimed in both videos to present a strong cross-section of experiences,” Cunningham Avery said. “Ultimately, we hope this will lead to increased visitor interest, new residents and, over time, more businesses throughout MODG.”

For MODG, Cunningham Avery said, the campaign is part of a longer-term strategy to grow the local economy by showcasing what sets the area apart.

“The final materials will be ready ahead of the 2026 tourism season. We look forward to visitors – and even local residents – discovering experiences they may not have known about,” she said. “This is about moving forward and continuing to grow, and we’re making our best effort to showcase what our municipality has to offer.”

For those who stopped by filming sessions this summer, including the community shoot at Cast Away Café last week, the campaign has already sparked conversation. Soon, folks outside of Guysborough will get a closer look at why MODG believes rural doesn’t mean far away – it means worth the trip.