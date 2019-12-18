DUNDEE: A Strait area writer made two local appearances recently after attaining another literary honour.

Dundee writer Michael Gerhartz was at the BaRaKyn Café during the first weekend of the month selling books and answering questions. Then on December 12, he offered a reading at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish.

Last year Gerhartz won Honourable Mention in the San Francisco International Book Awards for Best Thriller and took the Distinguished Favourite International Independent Press Award for Best Thriller for Dark Times, a follow-up to his 2011 novel, Thin Ice .

Just recently, Readers’ Favorite recognized Dark Times in its annual international book award contest, receiving the Honorable Mention Award in the Fiction-Thriller-Terrorist category.

Readers’ Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the “Best Websites for Authors” and “Honoring Excellence” awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the Better Business Bureau (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

The awards receive thousands of entries from all over the world. Because of these large submission numbers, the contest is broken down into 140-plus genres, and each genre is judged separately, ensuring that books only compete against books of their same genre for a fairer and more accurate competition.

The contest receives submissions from independent authors, small publishers, and publishing giants such as Random House, HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster, with contestants that range from the first-time, self-published author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and #1 best-selling author Daniel Silva, as well as celebrity authors like Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), and Eriq La Salle (E.R., Coming to America).

Learn more about Michael Gerhartz and Dark Times at: https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/dark-times to read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their Web site and social media pages.

Gerhartz can also be found on-line at: michaelgerhartz.com.