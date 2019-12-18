HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) announced a newly approved production through the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund.

A documentary television series produced for APTN, Merchants of the Wild – Season 2, produced by Little Bear Big Wolf Pictures has been approved for a funding commitment of $31,554, based on an eligible Nova Scotia expenditure of $121,360.

During the series, six Indigenous adventurers spend 25 days on the land, and in this second season, they were in Unama’ki (Land of Fog), also known as Cape Breton. Adventurers participating in the series represent various nations across Turtle Island.

Daniel Fortin, producer-director with Little Bear Big Wolf Pictures, expects the show to air sometime in 2021, and since they are editing right now, they don’t expect to do press for the show until that time.

“The series follows six Indigenous adventurers who embark on the journey of a lifetime, paddling birch bark canoes through Cape Breton,” he explained.

Fortin explained the show’s second season was filmed in Cape Breton in September and October, and for more information on the series, the first season is available at: www.merchantsofthewild.com.

Most of the series was filmed within Unama’ki (Cape Breton) and many elders who participated were from Potlotek, Eskasoni and Waycobah. Much of the content was captured in the Mi’kmaq language.

Also collaborating were the Canada Media Fund and Buck Productions.

More details about productions approved for incentives through the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund are available on the NSBI Web site at: http://www.nsbi.ca/filmfunding.