East Richmond ATV Riders Association’s ‘Luck of the Draw’ ATV rally

By
Dana MacPhail-Touesnard
-
Photos by Dana MacPhail Touesnard
An ATV rally, hosted by the East Richmond ATV Riders Association took place on February 1, with approximately 100 participants gathering at the St. Peter’s Lions Hall to register before hitting the trail.
The “Luck of the Draw” run included three cash draws and door prizes at the end of the day, as well as a cash barbecue available on the trail.