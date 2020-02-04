Community East Richmond ATV Riders Association’s ‘Luck of the Draw’ ATV rally By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - February 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp On February 1, the East Richmond ATV Riders Association held its annual “Luck of the Draw” ATV rally, starting at the St. Peter’s Lions Hall. Photos by Dana MacPhail TouesnardAn ATV rally, hosted by the East Richmond ATV Riders Association took place on February 1, with approximately 100 participants gathering at the St. Peter’s Lions Hall to register before hitting the trail. The “Luck of the Draw” run included three cash draws and door prizes at the end of the day, as well as a cash barbecue available on the trail.