HALIFAX: Older adult learners across Nova Scotia will receive training to better use technology with the support of a $50,000 grant to the Empowering Seniors Through Technology project.

Funding to @NS, a network which empowers communities and individuals through access to technology, enables the hiring of trainers to provide workshops and individual sessions for older adult learners. The grant is funded through SHIFT: Nova Scotia’s Action Plan for an Aging Population.

The communities and regions of Antigonish and Guysborough counties are among those identified as having the greatest need for this service. The funding goes towards hiring eight trainers and purchasing tablets and laptops for training purposes

“Training seniors to better use technology helps them stay connected with their communities, friends and families online and ensures they are comfortable making digital purchases,” said Leo Glavine, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage. “All this helps older adults stay active and engaged.”

The regions chosen for the project include aging and rural populations, as well as large percentages of potential clients from diverse backgrounds including Indigenous Peoples, African Nova Scotians, Acadians and Nova Scotians living on low incomes.

“This program has empowered hundreds of older Nova Scotians to feel more confident and connected in the digital world of today,” said Charlotte Janes, president of @NS. “This initiative perfectly fits our mandate of ensuring everyone is using technology to better their lives.”

Supporting social connections and aging in place are identified as priorities in SHIFT: Nova Scotia’s Action Plan for an Aging Population.

This is the third year that @NS has received funding from the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage to empower seniors through technology.

Formerly called the Community Technology Network of Nova Scotia, @NS, was formed in 2016 to enhance and empower individuals and communities through access to technology.

For more information on @NS, go to: https://www.communitytechns.ca/. To review Nova Scotia’s Action Plan for an Aging Population, check out: https://novascotia.ca/shift/. More information on Nova Scotia’s Culture Action Plan: Creativity and Community is available at: https://novascotia.ca/culture/.