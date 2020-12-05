Eastern Zone records 2 new cases of COVID-19

HALIFAX: Although the numbers of new COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across the province, there were two new cases confirmed in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 95 active cases, with six new cases reported today.

Four of the new cases are in Central Zone and two cases are in Eastern Zone – which covers eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton. All are under investigation.

“As we get into the holiday season, weekends are usually filled with friends, family and shopping, but this year must be different,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “We need to limit our social contacts and non-essential travel, and follow all the other public health protocols. That is how we protect each other and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,410 Nova Scotia tests yesterday.

Yesterday there were 276 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax. There were no positive test results identified at the site.

Since October 1, Nova Scotia has completed 74,664 tests. There have been 275 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70. One hundred and eighty cases are now resolved. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

“It is encouraging to see new case numbers go below the double-digits we have been seeing but it is too soon to relax now,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “We must remain diligent and continue to follow public health orders and advice so we can keep our citizens safe.”

The last case identified in the Eastern Zone was on Octobe 24, when it was confirmed there were three new cases in the province.

The province confirmed at the time that the Eastern Zone case was related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The province would only say that the case was diagnosed in “another province” and that Eastern Zone resident recovered in that province.

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act and extended to December 13.

On-line booking for COVID-19 testing appointments is available for Nova Scotians getting a test at all primary assessment centres, including St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.