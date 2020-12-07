Cst. Heidi Stevenson honoured with ‘Women of Courage’ award

HALIFAX: Women of courage, a corporate executive, a deputy minister and a journeyperson are Nova Scotians named in this year’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada by the Women’s Executive Network (WXN).

Premier Stephen McNeil congratulated the five award recipients and their families.

“These incredible women should be recognized and celebrated for their remarkable work in their professional and personal lives, and for their sacrifices,” said Premier McNeil. “The next generation of girls and women can take inspiration from these award winners as they pursue their own goals.”

Three women who lost their lives in service in 2020 were named in this year’s new category, Women of Courage. This award recognizes women who champion the country and its values with courage and compassion, even as it means risking their careers, reputations and, sometimes, their lives.

Cst. Heidi Stevenson served as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for 23 years and lost her life in the line of duty, attempting to stop and apprehend an active shooter in April. Cst. Stevenson was killed after she rammed her RCMP cruiser into the vehicle driven by a gunman disguised as an RCMP officer during the Portapique massacre.

After graduating from Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, Cst. Stevenson went on to become a 23-year veteran with the RCMP and was stationed with the Cole Harbour detachment – one of the busiest in eastern Canada.

Stevenson was an active mom, a loving wife, a dedicated daughter and a cherished friend. She led her life with kindness and compassion and confidently stood up for what she believed in. Whether volunteering at the school, planning bake sales or coaching rugby, her passion for people and community shone brightly. She served as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for 23 years and tragically lost her life in the line of duty in April 2020.

Cst. Stevenson also recently received a national award posthumously from MADD Canada.

The Terry Ryan Memorial Award for Excellence in Police Service was awarded to Cst. Stevenson for her diligent work in preventing impaired driving. It was awarded to her family last month.

Striving to always improve her traffic enforcement capabilities by seeking out additional training, MADD recognized how Cst. Stevenson completed one of the most difficult courses in policing – the Drug Recognition Evaluator Program.

Someone who was always sharing her knowledge with fellow officers, Cst. Stevenson was chosen as one of a select few to become an instructor on Evidentiary Breath Training, Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and Drug Recognition.

Cst. Stevenson is the seventh Nova Scotia police officer to be honoured with the national award.

For a list of all WXN Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award winners, go to: https://wxnetwork.com/page/top100awards.