Eastern Zone resident recovering after COVID-19 diagnosis

HALIFAX: A resident of the Eastern Zone has recovered from COVID-19.

During the provincial government’s daily briefing on October 24, it was confirmed there were three new cases in the province, one of which involved a resident of the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone – which covers eastern Nova Scotia and all of Cape Breton.

The province confirmed that this local case is, like all recent cases, related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The province would only say that the case was diagnosed in “another province” and that the Eastern Zone resident recovered in that province.

“For privacy reasons we are unable to provide any further details,” spokesperson Marla MacInnis told The Reporter.

According to the province, anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days and any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

Under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act order, visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must self-isolate for 14 days. Other visitors from outside the Atlantic provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days in another Atlantic province may travel to Nova Scotia without self-isolating again.