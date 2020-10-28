Discussions between DFO and Mi’kmaq chiefs break down

First Nations protest seizure of more than 200 traps by DFO

POTLOTEK FIRST NATION: The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs says the federal government has failed them again.

Recently, authorized Mi’kmaq community harvesters, from both Potlotek and Eskasoni First Nations, have had over 200 legal traps seized by Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) conservation and protection officers in St. Peter’s Bay.

The assembly suggests the seizure of these traps by local officers is without the authorization or authority of their department or minister.

“This is unacceptable and unlawful,” they said.

Chiefs and councils in both Potlotek and Eskasoni, along with the assembly, have demanded the return of seized traps immediately – and hosted a peaceful protest with about 100 people from First Nation communities across Cape Breton at the DFO office in Lennox Passage on October 21.

Photos by Jake Boudrot

Some protesters waved flags, others carried signs but most used their presence to demonstrate their opposition to the confiscation of an estimated 200 traps from those engaged in the moderate livelihood fishery.

Now the harvesters in both these communities are seeking support through donations of lobster traps or funds to purchase traps to replenish their stock for authorized harvesters to continue to fish under their community’s Netukulimk Livelihood Management Plan.

As reaffirmed in the 199 Marshall Decision, the Netukulimk Livelihood Fishery is legal, something Chief Wilbert Marshall of Potlotek First Nation said their fishers are extremely proud to be involved with.

“I just hope DFO stays away, keeps the peace, leave our guys alone and stop harassing them,” he said in a video uploaded to Facebook. “To see all these young guys fishing – before they wouldn’t have had this opportunity.”

The Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia claim the discussions with the DFO are failing at a critical moment, and they are now trying to find a new way forward.

“We will not stand by and watch DFO seize any more livelihood traps,” Chief Marshall said. “Exercising our Treaty Rights is something that we can and will continue to do.”

Protesters were peaceful in getting their message across that they opposed the decision of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to seize approximately 200 traps belonging to fishermen involved in the moderate livelihood fishery.

On October 22, members of the assembly met with DFO regional director general Doug Wentzell, in an on-the-record consultation meeting and under the terms of reference for a Mi’kmaq-Nova Scotia-Canada Consultation Process.

Additionally, they met with DFO’s lead negotiator Jim Jones, in an off-the-record discussion, protected under the 2007 Made-In-Nova Scotia Process Framework Agreement, on the Mi’kmaw Right to fish for a moderate livelihood.

While DFO conservation and protection officers – who seized the traps from Potlotek and Eskasoni harvesters – were also invited to attend the consultation discussions to explain their actions, they refused to attend.

DFO representatives in attendance said they would not exercise authority over conservation and protection officers.

Protesters from First Nations around Cape Breton were at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans office in Lennox Passage on October 21.

“In a very critical moment, the federal government has failed us,” assembly co-chair and fisheries lead Chief Terrance Paul said. “We have been pushing for movement from Canada to work together on the Right to a Moderate Livelihood and we have been met, once again, with roadblocks to these discussions moving ahead.”

The Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia say they have done their due diligence, bringing all documents, including their Community Netukulimk Livelihood Management Plans to the table for transparent discussions.

The assembly said despite what is being said by Fishries Minister Bernadette Jordan publicly about “working in good faith with the Mi’kmaq,” that is not the direction that her team is taking.

“Discussions with DFO have broken down, and that is no fault of the Mi’kmaq. We have attempted to work Nation-to-Nation, but the federal government refuses to look beyond their colonialized approach,” Chief Paul said. “They have not recognized our Supreme Court affirmed right for over 21 years, and it has now become clear that they have no intentions of seeing the Mi’kmaq exercising our constitutionally affirmed rights.”