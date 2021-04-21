Eastern Zone residents among COVID-19 variant cases

HALIFAX: Two people from the Eastern Zone are among confirmed COVID-19 variant cases in Nova Scotia.

On April 15, the provincial government confirmed the cases were the UK variant, and although they are not in Nova Scotia, they are included in the data.

The province noted that the cases “have no known close contacts in Nova Scotia.”

“All of today’s cases are currently in another province or territory,” noted Marla MacInnis, media relation advisor with the Department of Health and Wellness. “They are residents of the zones they were reported in. Their cases are being managed in the jurisdiction they are currently in. Their cases would need to be considered resolved by public health before they can return to Nova Scotia.”

The next day, the province reported two more cases in the Eastern Zone, which covers all of Cape Breton and eastern Nova Scotia. Three new cases were confirmed in the Eastern Zone on April 18 and according to the province, they are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. Another six cases were confirmed in the Eastern Zone on April 19, one is a close contact of a previously reported case and the others are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, the province said in a press release.

On April 19, the province announced that Nova Scotians 60 and older can book appointments at community clinics and pharmacy and primary care clinics offering the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

As well, some AstraZeneca vaccine appointments remain open for people who are 55 to 64 years old, the province noted.

The province said in a press release that appointments for all three vaccines will be released as vaccine supply is confirmed.

Meanwhile the province said its plan to give every Nova Scotian access to a first dose by the end of June is on track.

“As of today, 200,000 doses of vaccine have gone in arms,” said Premier Iain Rankin on April 16. “By May, we will be able to immunize more than 85,000 people each week if we have the vaccine supply, and by June, all adult Nova Scotians who want a vaccine will have one.”

Early in the rollout, the province said it identified groups to be vaccinated first based on the need to maintain the health system and risk factors such as age and large congregate living settings. They said these groups have either been vaccinated or are being scheduled.

The province said it will focus on vaccinating the rest of the population based on age.

“We are on schedule, based on expected federal deliveries, and have developed a flexible plan to vaccinate Nova Scotians equitably across the province,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

By the end of April, the province promised it will have: provided at least a first dose of vaccine to every health care worker who works directly with patients in hospital or in their home; vaccinated or have scheduled appointments for anyone who is a community provider; fully vaccinated all residents and staff in licenced long-term care facilities; delivered vaccine to all unlicensed, private seniors’ facilities to provide first doses to residents; fully vaccinated people 55 and older who live in the 13 Mi’kmaw communities across the province; and held two African Nova Scotian community clinics for community members age 55 and older.

Enhancements to the online booking site have also been made, including an address look-up tool that shows the closest clinics based on age and clinics now show which have appointments or are fully booked, the province noted.

Under new rules announced by the province earlier this month, malls, retail businesses and fitness facilities can return to operating at 100 per cent of their capacity, with physical distancing.

Sports practices, training and games, and arts and culture rehearsals and performances can have 75 people, the province announced. While physical distancing and masks are not required for these activities, they are recommended when possible, the province confirmed, noting that spectators are allowed at these events except when they are held at schools.