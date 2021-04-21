PORT HAWKESBURY: The community has reached out to the crew of an oil tanker which remains anchored in the Strait of Canso after multiple seafarers tested positive for COVID-19.

Karl Risser, Atlantic inspector for the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), said the San Telmo left Antwerp, Belgium on March 31 bound for Montreal.

“In this case, we got a complaint from the seafarer’s daughter that he had left home with a clean COVID test, then somewhere around crew change in Antwerp, he picked up COVID,” Risser explained. “When he got into Canadian waters, they took him off the vessel, tested him, and confirmed that he did have COVID. Now he’s quarantining in a hotel… He’s in Sydney.”

After the positive test was confirmed, Risser said a Canadian Coast Guard cutter evacuated the ship.

“The vessel was looking for a safe anchorage where they could anchor without having to have a pilot, or having to have any local people, so they anchored in first safe anchorage they could find, with limited exposure to the community, they want to keep everyone safe,” Risser said.

André Gagnon, media relations advisor with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), told The Reporter they were notified of the ill crew member on April 9.

“The crew member was transported to hospital where they tested positive for COVID-19. The remaining crew are isolating on board the ship. PHAC Quarantine Officers continue to monitor the situation closely, and receive daily updates about the crew’s health status,” Gagnon explained. “PHAC will work with local health authorities and marine sector partners to assess the situation in the context of local public health requirements and the requirements of the Quarantine Act to determine next steps.”

Pat Adamson, spokesperson for the vessel owner, Scorpio Tankers International (STI), told The Reporter that on April 11, the oil tanker stopped in the Strait Canso after a sick crew member was taken ashore.

Adamson said the 183-metre-long, 32-metre-wide vessel is currently anchored in Inhabitants Bay near Port Hawkesbury.

“The vessel move won’t move until such time that everybody is quite comfortable with the situation,” he noted. “She’ll be stopped where she is until we’re satisfied – particularly the local authorities, Transport Canada, and the health agency – that the situation is okay.”

Adamson told The Reporter there are currently 20 seafarers still on board.

“One of the seafarers is in a hotel ashore, he was the one who felt a little bit worse than the others, so he was medi-vacced to shore, and I understand is being isolated in a local hotel,” Adamson said. “In addition to that, there’s seven positive PCR tests for COVID on board, nine negative, and four inconclusive.”

While thanking the community for organizing care packages for the crew members on board, on April 17 Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton posted on Facebook that the Marine Safety Security division of Transport Canada and the PHAC sent the San Telmo to the Strait area because it is one of few locations in all of Atlantic Canada that is capable of supporting both the cargo and the vessel. Chisholm-Beaton noted that the Strait has dedicated tugs large enough to assist the vessel, and is deep enough to securely hold Panamax-sized vessels while at anchor. She said another benefit is that the oil transshipment terminal can offload the tanker if needed.

“Aside from the incredible asset that is our ice-free, deep water port with its supporting infrastructure and industry is the people who live here,” the mayor said. “The wonderful communities around the Strait of Canso have come together to support the crew. We want the crew to know they are not alone on a ship, and that people nearby are both thinking of them and offering help.”

Risser said he has been speaking with the media to get the word out that PHAC and Transport Canada have been dealing with the issue. He has also been reaching out to the isolating seafarer, as well as his family.

“Then I’ve reached out to the seafarer because he’s been in a hotel now for quite some time by himself,” Risser said. “We want to make sure that he feels supported. We have local missions that work with the church and we’re trying to organize maybe a conference call, or some safe way to say hi and make sure he’s not feeling too alone.”

Risser said the remaining crew members are dealing with the situation as best they can, knowing they could be docked until next week.

“They’re following public health protocols and they’re isolating, and basically, everybody’s health, as far as we understand, is stable,” he reported. “They’re trying to determine when it’ll be safe to go on.”

Until they are given the greenlight to leave, Risser said he and others will continue to keep an eye on the situation, and he is hoping officials are able to contain it.

“I’m confident that the seafarers are in a good spot,” he said. “They’re in Canadian waters at an anchorage, and they’re close to medical support, if needed. They’re in the best spot they can be, now it’s just a matter of waiting to make there’s not major issues around the COVID infection.”

Adamson said the company is following a “strenuous” COVID-19 management plan.

“(The plan) involves regular testing onboard, isolation of those people who currently tested positive, regular testing of everybody, and regular sanitation of all those areas of the vessel, like the galley, and the walking areas, and everything else like that,” he noted.

Cybelle Morin, spokesperson for Transport Canada told The Reporter that the federal department is aware of the potential cases of COVID-19 involving the foreign-flagged vessel.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and working with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, the shipping company and other federal, provincial, and local partners to ensure appropriate measures are taken to maintain marine safety and public health,” she told The Reporter. “Our priority is the safety of Canadians and the members of the crew. The vessel is safely anchored. It presents no risks to port personnel or marine safety. The vessel can leave its anchorage only when the Public Health Agency of Canada agrees.”

Crew members on the vessel are taking precautions as required by PHAC, Morin said, noting that the Government of Canada has released guidance to the marine industry regarding COVID-19 to manage crew changes, health and safety procedures and reporting, and shore leave.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of our marine operations and front line workers who continue to keep goods moving through Canadian ports and to keep COVID-19 from spreading in Canadian communities,” Morin added.