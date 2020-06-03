Election workers brought up to minimum wage

ARICHAT: After learning that some municipal election workers are not being paid minimum wage for manning poll stations and counting votes on election day, council decided to provide a hike increase.

During a virtual meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on May 25, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Don Marchand discussed the schedule of tariffs and fees for the municipal election on October 17, 2020.

Marchand told council that the previous council approved the tariffs and fees for the 2016 election based on numbers from 2008.

“One of the complaints, obviously from the returning officer at the time, in his report, indicated that the poll clerks and deputy returning officers were essentially being paid less than minimum wage,” Marchand said.

The CAO said some digging was required, but staff did learn that fees for clerical assistance and returning officers did go up between 15 and 20 per cent.

“By making those changes, those daily fees for poll clerks and deputy returning officers is just about at minimum wage or a little bit higher,” Marchand explained.

The CAO said the municipality has more money in its election budget for 2020, based on what was spent in 2016. He said these figures could change depending on whether there are acclamations for council, and whether they use federal voter lists versus provincial lists.

District 1 councillor James Goyetche asked why the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing for did not establish one uniform rate for election workers across the province, instead of putting the onus on each municipality to set those wages.

Goyetche also took issue with using provincial or federal lists of eligible voters, rather than conducting their own enumeration.

The CAO responded that it is something that is mandated by the province because of COVID-19. Another suggestion of the province, the CAO noted, was to have more polling stations because of the pandemic; a request which will go through the returning officer.

Deputy Warden Alvin Martell said the decision to proceed with municipal elections this fall was unfortunate.

“Even the fact they’re having an election, I don’t know how that’s going to work,” Martell said. “If you look at if people have to go door-to-door, that’s not going to be possible. People are not going to allow anybody in their homes for sure.”

In response to a question from district 5 councillor Jason MacLean about how they arrived at those numbers, the CAO said he looked at the 2016 election, counted all the poll clerks, deputy returning officers and other staff, calculated meeting expenses, and added the extra expenses to compare it to last election.

“What I came out with is about $5,000 or $6,000 more based on what we spent in 2016,” Marchand explained.

The CAO said after the last election, poll clerks complained because they were paid $130 per day even though they worked up to 13 hours on election day.

“If you figure out that per hour rate, it’s under $10 an hour,” Marchand said.

Now it’s been adjusted to approximately $12.50 per hour, which is near the provincial minimum wage amount, he said.

The charge for buildings that will be used for polling stations will still be $100 per day, the CAO noted.

MacLean said if the minimum wage level in Nova Scotia is $12.65 per hour, then those workers should be paid exactly that amount, for all the hours they worked on election day.

Council approved a motion to pay the workers $165 for election day and $130 for the advanced polls.