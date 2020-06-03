ANTIGONISH: For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Town of Antigonish has completely overhauled and updated its Municipal Planning Strategy (MPS) and Land Use By-Law (LUB).

After receiving final written approval from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, the Town of Antigonish announced on May 22 their new MPS and LUB were in effect.

“That was a very exciting time, another project staff has taken on. It’s really going to show us, where we’re going, not only the next couple years, but the next 20 years,” said Laurie Boucher, Mayor of the Town of Antigonish. “We’re excited and we believe we’re moving into the future with some of the new policies.”

Following the town’s regular council meeting on May 25, Boucher advised an MPS is a document that allows council to identify goals and policies that will guide future decisions on the development of the town, as well as services available for residents.

With a focus on helping the town thrive in the present and in years to come, the overarching mission of the town’s MPS was to build a framework with three pillars of community sustainability in mind, that include their social, fiscal and environmental well-being.

Once the town understood the community’s concerns, it could then work strategically to build an MPS with “realistic and actionable solutions” that were informed the three pillars of sustainability.

As a result, eight action areas were identified to help facilitate the work of the town to address the community’s top priorities. Those areas include: affordable housing; active transportation; mixed-use neighbourhood character; environmental sustainability; recreation, arts and culture; economic development; accessibility and equity; and, collaboration with partners.

The town began the MPS review process by hosting the “Engage and Envision Antigonish” community consultation sessions, during which the town was able to learn from citizens what their main areas of concern were for the community and the top priorities for building a stronger and more sustainable Antigonish.

“The community’s feedback was vital for the town in being able to create an MPS document that truly reflected the needs of our diverse population,” Boucher said. “As a growing municipality that has seen a lot of positive change in recent years, we were due for a new strategy that captures our collective vision and properly reflects where we are headed as a community.”

Town staff and council will work to implement plans and projects that will achieve the overall vision outlined in the MPS, she said, while also remaining flexible to adapt to the natural changing conditions within the town and beyond.

The LUB is the support document to the MPS that establishes the rules and regulations for land use development consistent with the vision of the MPS.

The MPS and LUB, as well as the updated Zoning Map, can be read and downloaded on the Town of Antigonish’s Web site at: https://www.townofantigonish.ca/plans-strategies-and-reports.html.

“The new MPS and LUB will play a significant role in council being able to enhance the livability and quality of life for residents of our town for today and for generations to come,” Boucher said.