Employees honoured at Strait to Excellence ceremony

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) honoured 20 members of staff during the Strait to Excellence Awards Ceremony held virtually last week.

The SRCE said the award recognizes employees for their dedication and contributions to students and schools in the Strait region, and for supporting student learning and achievement in their school communities as members of the public education system in Nova Scotia.

“As a Strait to Excellence Award recipient, you have been singled out as someone special, someone who brings passion, enthusiasm and fresh ideas to your role, and who generously shares your knowledge with others. Your commitment, excellent work ethic and leadership have played an important role in our students’ well-being, achievement and success. You have fulfilled, exceeded and excelled in your position. We are very fortunate to have you as part of our team here in the Strait region,” said Paul Landry, Regional Executive Director of Education, during the ceremony.

Employees, groups of employees, parents/guardians, school advisory council members and students were able to submit a nomination to a selection committee outlining why the nominee should be considered for a Strait to Excellence Award and how the nominee has demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution in their respective role in one or more of the following areas: student achievement; staff success; school performance; integration of technology; health and/or safety of students and/or co-workers; cultural proficiency; commitment to students; and excellence in the workplace.

The Strait to Excellence Award Recipients for 2020 are: George Baxter, bus driver with additional duties, Antigonish Education Centre; Sandra Beaton, manager of purchasing, finance department; Alfred Boudreau, bus driver with additional duties, Richmond Education Centre/Academy; Daphne Campbell, teacher assistant, Felix Marchand Education Centre; Leah Duggan, school secretary, St. Andrew Junior School; Barbara England, building operator, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy; Tara Gale-MacLeod, SchoolsPlus facilitator, programs and student services department; Marie Kennedy, school counsellor, St. Andrew Junior School; Sheri Lambourne, Speech-Language Pathologist, programs and student Services department; Joanne Landry, vice-principal, St. Andrew Junior School; Paula Landry, teacher, Richmond Education Centre/Academy; Darrell LeBlanc, director, programs and student services department; Amanda MacLean, teacher, Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy; Carol Ann MacPhee, janitor, Felix Marchand Education Centre; Danielle O’Brien, Teacher, Richmond Education Centre/Academy; Marsha Purcell, teacher, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy; Jeremy Samson, teacher, East Richmond Education Centre; Colleen Smith, library technician, Whycocomagh Education Centre; Paul Spin, bus driver with additional duties, East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy; and April Weaver, principal, Antigonish Education Centre.