HALIFAX: A major player in the tourism, recreation and hospitality sectors is one of three companies in Nova Scotia which has accessed a provincial financing program.

In a press release issued by the provincial government on April 19, it was confirmed that Cabot Links has signed on to receive $14.25 million under the Tourism Sector Financing Assistance Program.

“This has been an extremely challenging year for the global tourism sector, but we’re optimistic about the future,” Andrew Alkenbrack, general manager, Cabot Links said in the release. “We’re thrilled that we have met program criteria and have been able to secure financing at more favourable terms. This means that Cabot will be able to maintain hundreds of local jobs and continue to attract more visitors to Cape Breton as the sector recovers.”

The program was announced in October, the province said, to provide a standby letter of credit that operators use to secure loans. Up to $35 million in borrowing has been approved for these operators through their financial institutions, the province noted.

“This program is enabling our anchor tourist operators to access commercial financing at lower interest rates to help them until conditions improve,” spokesperson Tracy Barron explained. “It is a loan guarantee that provides operators the additional security to access better terms and rates with their financial institutions to maintain operations.”

The program was made available to resorts, tour operators and scenic and sightseeing transportation services with at least 100 full-time and/or seasonal employees, annual revenue of at least $10 million and which experienced revenue decline of at least 50 per cent between April 1 to July 30, 2020, the province noted.

“Our large operators were not eligible for federal programs, so we quickly filled that gap with support to ease operating pressures and create the conditions for the sector to rebound,” said Labi Kousoulis, Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth in the release.

According to the province, the amount of debt cannot exceed $15 million per operator, and the Nova Scotia COVID-19 Response Council fund will guarantee up to 95 per cent of the amount borrowed. The interest rate cannot exceed prime lending rate plus 1.5 per cent, they said.

The province said that the entire tourism sector benefits from the activities of larger operators since visitors who tour the province shop at businesses, eat at restaurants, stay in accommodations, and experience other types of Nova Scotia hospitality.

“Cruise ships come to jurisdictions that offer activities and experiences for their passengers,” Barron said. “Our scenic and tour operators provide that. They each employ at least 100 full-time employees and/or seasonal employees and contribute to the growth of the sector. Given the dramatic impacts to the tourism and hospitality sector, government recommended that this second contribution of $50 million to the Nova Scotia COVID Response Council be focused on supports for anchor tourism operators.”

While the federal government expanded the Canada Emergency Business Account and added a new rent relief program, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy, which provides additional support to smaller operators, Barron said the province has done its part as well.

Provincial supports announced for the tourism and hospitality sector included the Tourism Accommodations Real Property Tax Rebate Program, the Small Business Property Tax Rebate program, and small business grants, Baron said, adding that the Tourism Industry Association of Nova Scotia (TIANS) has also offered online education and training for tourism businesses to adopt to the digital economy, including the Tourism Digital Assistance Program which is a website boot camp and digital content marketing program.

“We will continue to work with industry, TIANS and Tourism Nova Scotia to consider additional supports for the sector,” Barron added.