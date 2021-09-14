HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Public Health is issuing more COVID-19 exposure advisories for locations in Antigonish.

One of those involves Boston Pizza (at 133 Church Street) in Antigonish on Aug. 31 between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., and on Sept. 4 between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m.

Public health anticipates that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on those days may develop symptoms up to, and including, Sept. 18.

Regardless if there are symptoms, those at that locations on those dates and times, for at least 15 minutes, are required to follow the self-monitoring, self-isolation, and testing instructions based on vaccination status, public health explained.

There is another advisory for Tim Hortons (at 7 James Street) in Antigonish on Sept. 10 between 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Sept. 24, public health said.

Those who are fully vaccinated (with a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine 14 or more days before the date of the exposure) are not required to self-isolate or to be tested, unless they develop symptoms, according to public health.

Public health asks the public to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the exposure, including a new or worsening cough, fever (i.e. chills, sweats), shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose/nasal congestion, or headache.

Anyone who develops symptoms is required to self-isolate, book a COVID-19 test, and stay isolated until they receive a negative test result, they noted.

Public health said those who are not fully vaccinated (with one or no doses of COVID-19 vaccine) are at risk of contracting COVID-19 but are not required to isolate, unless they develop symptoms. Public health strongly recommends they get tested at least 72 hours after the exposure, whether or not there are symptoms, and they are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the exposure.

Anyone who develops symptoms is required to self-isolate, book a COVID-19 test, and stay isolated until they receive a negative test result, public health added.