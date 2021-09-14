GUYSBOROUGH: The heavyweight championship belt will be on the line when Ultimate Championship Wrestling (UCW) visits the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex in Guysborough Oct. 3.

Anticipate high flying action.

Kevin Daniels, who serves as UCW’s on-screen general manager as well as their off-screen one, tells The Reporter they didn’t have to go on complete hiatus throughout the pandemic, as they have been able to promote and run shows throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), when restrictions allowed them to.

“Our last show was October of last year, and unfortunately, the shows in November and December got delayed, and we had dates scheduled in April, May and March, and they kept getting postponed,” Daniels said. “Every time we’d get close to a show, we’d get shutdown a week before. When the lockdown happened, they released the lockdown a day before our show, but by that time we had already postponed it.”

As far as touring is concerned, he indicated it’s really been since the summer of 2019, that they have been able to take their show into communities, and it was only at the end of July that they started to venture outside the HRM with a tour with stops in Kentville and Yarmouth.

“It is huge, for the mental wellbeing of the fans, the mental wellbeing of the wrestlers, for them getting back to doing the thing that they love, which is entertaining, is huge for them,” Daniels said. “People just want to get out, they want that live entertainment, they want that interactions with their friends, that interaction with their family.”

He suggested a lot of these events, despite being a wrestling card, are in fact, family events, noting he got into the profession after brining his own son to matches.

“It was an opportunity for myself and my son to bond over something,” Daniels said. “You see the kids and their eyes light right up when they see these wrestlers and it’s different than watching it on TV.”

The last time UCW brought the squared circle to Guysborough was June 27, 2019, when they attracted approximately 250 people on their VIP card, which is their up and comers.

This time around they’re also going to bring their headliners.

“But because we had such a huge turnout, and such a great response from the crowd, the crowd was loud, it was fun, we realized we can bring our top end talent,” Daniels said. “Our heavy weight champion is going to be there, we’re bringing in a guy from Ontario by the name of Channing Decker, he is probably one of the best wrestlers in Canada right now.”

Guysborough’s card will feature a newer wrestler named Moon Miss, who will be on the VIP portion of the card and will be wrestling against Charlie Hubley, a gentleman who calls himself “The Greatest Wrestler of All Time.”

“Moon Miss is actually the winner of Season 6 of MasterChef Canada,” Daniels said. “I’d honestly say with everything that’s gone on, I’d hate for people to miss this opportunity to get out and have a great night, because they’re going to have a blast.”

As Nova Scotia enters Phase 5 of its re-opening plan on Sept. 15, and the province’s gathering limits are erased, this allows UCW to fully open up their ticket sales, as they were previously restricted to 150 tickets.

“We did 250 the last time we were there, and I’d love to be able to draw at least the same number this time,” Daniels said. “When we had a gathering limit of 150, we would sell out venues in no time at all. Yarmouth we used to only go to one time a year, just because it’s so far away, we had such a great response from the fans that we had to turn people at the door away, unfortunately.”

As for Guysborough, after coming across the venue somewhat accidentally, UCW wants to now make it a routine stop on their tours.

The professional wrestling company, which is based out of Halifax, has been around for 15 years, and what makes them different, according to their general manager, is they give back to the community more than the others.

“For us, myself and the owner, we believe part of what we do as a company, is to give to the community, we give them entertainment, but more so than that, I go into the school myself, right across the street and do an anti-bullying campaign,” Daniels said. “We talk about how I grew up and how I tried to take the negatives and turn them into positives. I think we connect really well with the students, when we go in and do this.”

Keeping true to their values, he’ll be hosting an anti-bullying seminar at Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy on Sept. 27.

He hopes the event, will act as an opportunity to get people out and feel comfortable being out in the public and being around other people again, and returning to a normal lifestyle.

“When I say this, I mean it from the heart; we did a lot of shows in 2019, and out of everything we’ve done in the past two or three years, the Guysborough event means the most to me, because I didn’t know what to expect,” Daniels said. “And then the turnout we got, the response we got from the kids when I did the anti-bullying talk, and then the response at the event, we were supposed to come back in June of last year, but COVID made that impossible.”

He suggested he was more disappointed in that than he was with a lot of the other events they had to cancel, because he really thought he was letting the community down.

“They made me want to come back; this wasn’t about me wanting to go back, just because I want to go to another town,” Daniels said. “They made all of us want to go back, because we were received so well and they made us feel welcomed, which in wrestling is everything. They were into it from the moment the first bell rang, to the moment the event was over.”

Doors will open for VIP ticket holders at 5 p.m., for a special VIP-only match with a 5:15 p.m. bell time. General admission doors open at 5:45 p.m., with a bell time of 6 p.m.

Tickets for UCW’s event can be purchased directly at Big G’s Pizza and at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex and through their Facebook page UCW Pro Wrestling, at ucwtickets@gmail.com, or by calling (902) 233-3663.