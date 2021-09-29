Exposure advisories for locations in the Eastern Zone

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposures to COVID-19 at locations in the Eastern Zone.

Anyone at Piper’s Pub (at 33 College Street in Antigonish) on Sept. 18 between 3-6 p.m. for at least 15 minutes may develop symptoms up to, and including, Oct. 2, public health noted.

There is an advisory for The Anne Simpson Building (at 39 Recreation Road in River Bourgeois) on Sept. 22 between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Public health said anyone exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to, and including, Oct. 6.

Anyone in the dining area of Hearthstone Inn Port Hawkesbury (at 388 Highway 4 in Port Hastings) on Sept. 25 between 3 and 5 p.m. may develop symptoms up to, and including, Oct. 9, public health said.

On Sept. 28, Public health said there were multiple advisories for Mother Webb’s Steakhouse (at 4788 Highway 104 in Antigonish County) on Sept. 10 between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., Sept. 11 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., and Sept. 11 between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus on those dates may have developed symptoms up to, and including, Sept. 25, public health noted.

There were two advisories for Justamere Café & Bakery (at 137 Church Street in Antigonish) on

Sept. 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Sept. 12 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

It is anticipated by public health that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on those dates may have developed symptoms up to, and including, Sept. 26.

Public health said those present at these locations for 15 minutes are required to follow the instructions for a COVID-19 precaution notification based on vaccination status.

As of today (Sept. 29), there are no active cases in the Inverness Victoria Richmond Community Health Board and two active cases in the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board, according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority.