Port Hawkesbury announces inductees into Sports Wall of Fame

PORT HAWKESBURY: On behalf of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton announced the 2021 inductees into the Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame.

From an outstanding list of nominations, the town said in a press release issued on Monday that the board chose one athlete and two builders.

Wayne Granville Reynolds started his 50-year association with the sport of judo in 1969 and progressed through the colour ranks to second degree black belt. He was a Nova Scotia champion, as well as an Atlantic Canadian champion in his division. Reynolds also took on several leadership roles for the local club as head instructor (club sensei), vice-president and president. Provincially, he is a past-president of Judo Nova Scotia. He has trained many athletes who have continued on to Maritime, National, and Canada Games medals. Other judo associations include Atlantic Region Councillor and advisor to Judo Canada, advisor at the World Senior Judo Championship, volunteer at the World Judo Championships in Hamilton, Ontario and manager of Team Nova Scotia at the Canada Games. Reynolds has several honours through his association with his chosen sport. The Town of Port Hawkesbury is honouring Reynolds as a builder for his dedication, commitment and love of the sport of judo.

Brian Ellis Langley was involved in track and field at the local, provincial, national and international levels. He held a part-time position as the first employee of the Nova Scotia Track and Field Association and raced on from there. Langley served in many executive capacities with the Nova Scotia Track and Field Association over a period of many years. He served on many Athletics Canada national committees and was Vice-Chair and, later, the Chair of Athletics Canada.

Langley was head of the delegation for the Canadian Track and Field Association at Barcelona in 1992. He continued his association with provincial sports through the Nova Scotia School Athletic Association as a district coordinator, regional director, and director of the annual high school provincial track and field meet. His distinguished career in track and field earned him several awards, including international recognition. He won the Dr. Hugh A. Noble Memorial Distinguished Service award for his outstanding contribution to interscholastic athletics. Brian was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame in 2000 and is now honoured by Port Hawkesbury as a builder in athletics.

Shaun Charles MacDonald is a multi-sport athlete who excelled in hockey, golf and fast pitch softball. He played varsity hockey for Sydney Academy, StFX (Sydney), College of Cape Breton Capers, Port Hood Bees (Senior), and Port Hawkesbury Rebels (Senior). As a skilled and competitive hockey player, he was a team leader both on the score sheets and in the dressing room. He played shortstop on several championship softball teams. An avid golfer, MacDonald was Dundee Club championship three times and played in provincial Crown Life Pro-Am competitions. In 1984, his team won the provincial championship and competed at the national championship.

MacDonald coached many sports at the high school level and managed the SAERC Saints hockey team to two provincial titles. As a hockey coach, he guided the Strait Pirates Junior “B” team for four seasons, winning league and provincial championships in 1980. MacDonald also coached minor hockey for several seasons. He was a member of the mission staff for the Canada Summer Games in 1985. He made participation and promotion of sports and the development of character through sport a lifetime commitment, and he is being inducted into the Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame as an outstanding athlete.

The induction ceremony for 2021 will be held at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Nov. 14.