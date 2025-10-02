As the days grow shorter and the mornings crisp with cool air, it’s clear that fall has officially arrived in Cape Breton. The vibrant reds, oranges, and golds of our forests are transforming the island into a spectacular canvas, reminding us once again why this season is so beloved.

Autumn in Cape Breton isn’t just a visual feast – it’s a time for reflection, cozy gatherings, and enjoying the simple pleasures of the season. There’s something special about walking along a trail, the crunch of fallen leaves underfoot, or hearing the distant calls of migrating birds overhead. From apple picking and pumpkin patches to scenic drives along the Cabot Trail, this season offers countless ways to connect with nature and community.

Fall is also a reminder to slow down and savor the small joys – warm drinks, hearty soups, and evenings spent around a fire. For many, it is a time to gather with family and friends, celebrate local harvests, and take part in the festivals and traditions that make our island home unique.

Let’s take a moment to embrace these fleeting weeks before winter arrives. Whether you’re sipping cider, taking a walk among falling leaves, or simply admiring the changing scenery from your window, Cape Breton in the fall is a reminder of the beauty in change and the richness of life in every season.

Michael Sampson,

Cape Breton