Official Opposition Leader Claudia Chender announced her plan to support women and gender-diverse Nova Scotians by joining PEI, British Columbia, Yukon and Manitoba in providing free birth control. The Houston government’s failure to act and take federal funding for free contraception limits Nova Scotians’ health care options and costs people an average of $300 dollars per year.

“We know that barrier-free access to birth control is front-line healthcare that people deserve. You shouldn’t have to pay thousands of dollars in family pharmacare premiums or have private insurance to afford contraception,” Chender said. “Women and gender diverse people across the country are already saving money today and accessing the health care they need. It’s inexcusable that this government has failed to get federal support for and to deliver free birth control for thousands of Nova Scotians.”

Health providers and advocates have been calling on the Houston government to provide this care for years. On Sept. 25, outside Province House, Chender joined advocates calling for the Nova Scotia government to make birth control free immediately.

“Nearly a year ago, federal legislation opened the door to no-cost contraception across Canada. But here in Nova Scotia, that door is still shut. The government has not offered no-cost contraception. And every day they delay, families and people who can become pregnant pay the price,” Katie Rennie-DesChamp, co-chair of Access Now Nova Scotia said. “This isn’t only about fairness – it’s about smart, compassionate policy choices.”

Nova Scotia NDP Caucus