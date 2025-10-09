The Houston government ended the fall sitting with no action on lowering people’s bills and a last minute press release which mentioned making housing more affordable.

The fall session closed today after only eight days, the shortest fall session since 1986.

“The average Nova Scotians’ rent has gone up by nearly $4,400 per year since this government was elected. Families are paying $400 more on their power bill, and thousands of Nova Scotians are still without a family doctor. The Houston government squandered the chance to help Nova Scotians and shut down the legislature after just eight days,” Opposition Leader Claudia Chender said. “It’s clear the premier and his government aren’t listening to Nova Scotians or ready to provide them with the solutions they need.”

Since the Houston government was elected, families are spending $400 more a year on power – and Nova Scotia Power’s proposed rate hike will drive bills up even more. Not only is the Houston government refusing to help lower costs for Nova Scotians, they are actively making things worse by cutting hundreds of dollars from folks counting on the heating assistance rebate program and kicking 46,000 people off the program entirely.

Instead of closing the fixed-term lease loophole that allows landlords to get around the rent cap, bringing in real rent control or creating a system to protect renters from abuse, the Houston government’s priority was stripping rights from people who rent a room in someone’s home.

“Nova Scotians are out thousands of dollars every year because of the Houston government’s refusal to address power bills and housing costs. Undoing the years of inaction that led to this crisis will take time, effort, and political will – not eight days and rushing out the door,” Chender said. “New Democrats have made practical proposals to give families a break on the cost of living. We have a plan for a rebate to knock 10 per cent off people’s power bills and legislation to close the fixed-term lease loophole that allows landlords to get around the toothless rent cap. Nova Scotians deserve a government that will spend their time working for them – not hiding from their responsibilities.”

Nova Scotia NDP Caucus