MULGRAVE: On Aug. 22, over 70 people directly related to the MacDonald family, plus locals, gathered at St. Lawrence Church in Mulgrave to dedicate a monument to the descendants of Margaret and William MacDonald, a family who lived in the area until the mid-1900’s.

The event called “The Gathering at the Cove” drew family members from all over North America. It included a meet and greet and a dedication officiated by Deacon Berkley Guthro, while piper Oakley McLean from Lower South River provided music for the ceremony.

Roberta MacDonald Hobaica grew up in Mulgrave and now lives in Boston, Massachusetts. She went to school in Antigonish and was a nurse at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital before moving to the United States. She came up with the idea of having a monument built and having a dedication ceremony during a visit to Nova Scotia in 2021.

“I just wanted to leave a legacy for them; Mulgrave was a very important place for us to grow up in. My original home is still there, so it’s very meaningful that I acknowledge my family.”

She says she was a bit surprised that so many people showed up for the event.

“I proposed the kind of monument I wanted to do… they all came down on Sunday and we had it orchestrated that the dedication would take place on the 22. We planned the date and sent out all the information and it just mushroomed into everybody being interested into coming together for this dedication.”

Hobaica’s nephew, William MacDonald, helped organize the event and he says the toughest part was the logistics, getting so many people together on a set day and for it all to go through so smoothly.

“It ended up turning out better than we could have thought… It’s like that quote, build and they’ll come. We had people there from Nova Scotia, Tennessee Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, all parts of Ontario, New Brunswick, British Columbia and Alberta. So, it was a really nice and big gathering.”

MacDonald says many people would know the family house, since it was once the parish priest’s house after the Catholic Church and rectory burnt to the ground in a fire in the 1960s.

His grandmother allowed the family home, which was located next to the site of the new church, to be used as the new rectory, eventually selling it to the parish.

“We were visiting in 2015 and we decided to get a picture by the old family homestead and asked the people who are currently living in the house, ‘if they would mind if we took a picture in front of the house?’ This lady said, ‘I think you’re mixed up, this house was originally the church’s.’ So, we had to go over the whole history and tell her how my grandfather built the house and it was eventually moved to where it is now.”

Hobaica, who is now back at her home in Boston, says it was a very meaningful trip and especially important to introduce the area to family members who hadn’t had a chance to see where they’re from. She says she was glad they were able to come back and to a place she personally still considers home.

“The piper at the dedication played going home. It’s all very emotional because as I sat there at my parent’s graveside I felt like I was home. That’s the feeling I had, like I was home.”