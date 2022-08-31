Home Community Gaelic tradition on display at 87th annual Johnstown Milling Frolic Community Gaelic tradition on display at 87th annual Johnstown Milling Frolic By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 31, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Emily MacDonald took the lead on some Gaelic songs during the Johnstown Milling Frolic, an event in which participants sing while they ‘work the cloth’ in much the same way their ancestors did in years past. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardCathy Campbell, one of the Johnstown Milling Frolic’s song leaders and organizers said she was pleased to see so many people, from near and far, return to the community’s parish hall for the longest running milling frolic in Cape Breton. It was the 87th time the event took place. As part of the annual milling frolic in Johnstown last Friday evening, a straw game with numerous prizes was offered for the younger folks in attendance. Stephanie Conn helped lead some Gaelic songs while crowds gathered upstairs and downstairs for several other events taking place simultaneously. Once a necessary gathering to shrink woven cloth to make it warmer and more watertight, milling frolics have evolved more into events of cultural significance and social connection. Gaelic singers, including Laurie MacKinnon (right) sing to keep the rhythm of the work. Allan Dewar and Shelly Campbell provided the evening entertainment for the all-ages Johnstown Milling Frolic.