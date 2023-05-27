ANTIGONISH: Alex Fedchun’s dreams are becoming a reality right in front of his eyes.

The fifth year veteran defensive lineman for StFX University was selected 55 overall in the Canadian Football League (CFL) draft May 2.

The 6’5″, 245-pound X-Men co-captain from Calgary, Alta. was selected by the Ottawa Redblacks as the first pick of the seventh round.

Fedchun was the sole X-Men athlete drafted and one of nine AUS athletes to turn their dreams into a reality.

X-Men Head Coach Gary Waterman said the whole StFX family was thrilled to hear Fedchun’s name called in the CFL draft.

“He is a highly skilled football player who plays the game with passion, and speed,” Waterman said. “He is a great leader, and is well respected by his teammates and coaches. The Ottawa Redblacks got a good one.”

Fedchun wrapped up his fourth year eligibility, winning his second straight and third overall AUS Championship with the X-Men, and was recently honoured as an AUS Defensive All-Star and as the AUS Outstanding Lineman of the Year.

He led the conference in sacks during the 2022 regular season, with nine – the second-most in the country – and had the second-most sack yards in the AUS with 39. He also tallied 38 tackles, 31 solo and 14 assisted, for an average of 4.8 tackles per game and two fumble recoveries.

Fedchun will join his fellow X-Men co-captain and teammate – 2022 CFL Draft pick Connor Ross – in the nation’s capital with the Redblacks.

Overall, 57 U SPORTS standouts were selected out of 72 total picks over eight rounds. In all, 24 of the 27 U SPORTS programs had at least one player chosen.