ANTIGONISH: The founder and executive director of Nova Scotia Summer Fest says he’s really looking forward to the addition of the opening night cookout that will proceed the two-day music festival in downtown Antigonish.

In an interview, Ray Mattie told The Reporter preparations for the upcoming festival have been going smoothly, something he attributes to already having one festival at their new location at Columbus Field under their belt.

The additional pre-music festival day focusing solely on high quality food and beverage producers from across Nova Scotia, will showcase T﻿he Kilted Chef, C﻿abot Oysters, N﻿ova Scotia Spirit Company, B﻿ack East Seafood, J﻿ust Us Coffee and more.

“We’re excited to try this new cookout feature on Thursday night, which will include culinary presentations from the famed Kilted Chef,” Mattie said. “This is a new feature, we’re going to give it a try, and we’re going to see how it works.”

There will be no live music during the cookout, to place the emphasis as much as possible on the food.

Speaking on the motivation behind the addition of a night dedicated to food, he suggested, when he would attend or perform at a festival, the music is prevalent whereas the food is secondary, or vice-versa.

“The original goal was to eventually try something like this, to see if we could actually create some more awareness of some local products, and when I say local I mean all of Nova Scotia,” Mattie said. “While we can’t include all, we’re trying to have a cross-section to promote these well-known or very good food establishments and food providers.”

August 18 is Summer Fest’s ‘Blues Night Out’ featuring: M﻿att Andersen and the Big Bottle of Joy, D﻿ave Sampson Band, F﻿ortunate Ones, I﻿rish Mythen and E﻿lyse Aeryn; while August 19 is ‘Back to Our Roots’ and features N﻿atalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Jimmy Rankin, Ocean Playground, The Ennis Sisters, Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys, Alicia Toner, and Silver Wolf Band.

“We want to have locals involved as much as humanly possible,” Mattie said. “I hope that that part of Cape Breton comes to see their hometown talent perform on the Summer Fest stage.”

Returning for her third year, CTV’s Anna Almeida will serve as Mattie’s co-host for the music festival.

As for being able to create and maintain a music festival in his own community, he suggests it means a lot to him, as it’s a labour of love.

“There’s no other words for it, you have to be all in – and your heart and soul needs to be into it, or you have no chance,” Mattie said. “And we’re like any other event or business coming back after COVID, you’re trying to re-establish yourselves, you’re trying to get on your feet again, and it’s not easy.”

Growing up in Monastery, Antigonish County, he suggested as a teenager he could have never even imagined something like this happening in his own community and remains cautiously optimistic about this summer’s festival.

“And to see teenagers being able to watch a band like Walk Off The Earth, or Neon Dreams, or Jimmy Rankin or The Trews, it’s really special,” Mattie said. “And you sort of say to yourself, let’s keep working on this and make it last a very long time, so those kids can come back years down the road and support something that’s pivotal to our arts community.”

For more information on the two day music festival, the opening night cookout, artists, camping or tickets, people are asked to visit https://www.novascotiasummerfest.ca.