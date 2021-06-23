Federal, provincial, municipal funding announced for Active Transportation

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town’s efforts to create more Active Transportation opportunities for its residents received some help late last week.

On June 18, the federal, provincial and municipal levels of government announced $3 million for to build seven kilometres of new multi-use pathways and crossings.

The federal government is investing more than $1.2 million, the province is investing $1 million and the Town of Port Hawkesbury is contributing $800,000 towards the project.

Premier Iain Rankin pointed to the efforts of the three levels of government getting together to support a project the town has been working on for years.

“These types of projects take collaboration, and the vision that Port Hawkesbury has to build a more connected, healthy, active network throughout the town aligns very well with the priorities we have provincially to do the same,” Premier Iain Rankin told The Reporter. “The trail will connect into the provincial Blue Route cycling network, and so this will facilitate cyclists and other active modes of transportation, and allow for more, I think, encouraging healthier lifestyles.”

According to a press release from the provincial government, the Port Hawkesbury network will add on-and-off-road pathways connected to: the waterfront (2.5 kilometres); MacQuarrie Drive (one kilometre); Reeves Street (700 metres); the Nova Scotia Blue Route connection at Tamarac Drive (500 metres); and an eastern town connector (2.3 kilometres).

“Increasing safe, accessible active transportation options helps to reduce emissions by encouraging people to keep their cars at home,” said Transportation and Active Transit Minister Lloyd Hines, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter.

According to the province, construction is expected to begin later this summer and will take five years to complete and will complete Port Hawkesbury’s active transportation network.

The Government of Canada said it is providing funding through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said he “worked very closely” with the mayor and town council so his government could see the value of this project.

“Our whole mandate as a government has been in creating safe and inclusive infrastructure, things that are going to bring up the quality of life of individuals, but also attracts people, in terms of assets that add to quality of life,” he told The Reporter. “My hat is off, because they’ve been a great partner, to the Town of Port Hawkesbury; mayor and council, and a supremely good staff that is really progressive and really innovate, in looking at what assets they have, and how they can build on them.”

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told The Reporter that this will complete the town’s Active Transportation plan.

It’s certainly about new transportation options for the town, it’s about Active Transportation,” she stated. “We all know that more active communities, are always healthy communities. This provides even more options for citizens of all ages and all abilities to be able to be connected in multiple ways.”

The mayor said the trails will extend to the town’s waterfront, where the town has development plans.

“One really important one, as well as the waterfront connector, will be the one that will connect residential areas, and our high school, and our nursing home, to the Port Hawkesbury Community Park on MacQuarrie Extension Drive,” she noted.

Chisholm-Beaton said the funding will help the town create a clean energy connection and result in the expansion of the trail from the NSCC Strait Area to Old Sydney Road.

“There will be consideration for connection to the Nova Scotia Blue Route,” the mayor said. “Of course there’s also an eastern town connector.”

Chisholm-Beaton said connecting Embree’s Island to the town, was another priority.

She noted that the town’s Active Transportation vision was designed around the Destination Reeves Street project.

“We are not doing what has traditionally been done, which is to build roads for vehicles, we are building roads and Active Transportation for people and all the ways they move,” Chisholm-Beaton noted. “Which include clean transportation like biking and walking, and making sure that it’s accessible for all ages and all abilities.”

The mayor said the timeline for the Reeves Street connector will depend on the results of the road redesign.

“The Reeves Street clean energy Active Transportation connector will be predicated on the pilot currently under investigation, the current road design,” she said. “Once that concludes, and we understand what that means in terms of what will be the permanent design for Reeves Street, that will allow us to plan that connector properly, in conjunction with the (Department of Transportation and Active Transport).”

The mayor added that in years past, the biggest priority for local communities was employment, but now it’s about much more, and municipalities have to plan and act accordingly.

“This kind of announcement – and the whole concept around Complete Streets, and thinking about development, and thinking about Active Transportation different, and how it lends to healthy vibrant communities – it really does invite citizens, and all levels of government to reimagine how we do build communities from the ground up,” she added. “It’s about quality of life, it’s about making sure your community is connected, and making sure you have a walkable and accessible community.”