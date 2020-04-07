Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre’s 2020 season up in the air

ANTIGONISH: The organizers of Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre will be making a decision at the end of this month about their 2020 season.

Reema Fuller, managing director of Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre told The Reporter they are currently weighing all options and will make a decision at the end of April.

In January, we announced our 2020 summer season with great anticipation and excitement,” Fuller said in a statement. “Little did we know then that our season theme – “An Unexpected Twist” – would prove to be truer than we could have ever imagined.

“The world has changed dramatically since then and, like all of you, we are working hard to stay safe, adapt to the new reality, and figure out how we can best contribute to our community. We have been inspired by artists across the world who are providing us much needed moments of pause through virtual performances in the comfort of our living rooms. We are amazed by the generosity of friends and neighbours who are looking out for each other and helping the most vulnerable among us. We are grateful to everyone working on the frontlines to keep us all healthy and safe – we know that nothing is more important than this.”

Faced with both financial and creative challenges, the Festival Antigonish board and staff are evaluating various options for the 2020 season, including all available options for form, scale, content, and delivery method.

“Everything is on the table, and we are exploring all feasible plans,” Fuller said. “Only one thing is certain: we will not compromise the health of our actors, our staff, our patrons, or the public.”

Festival Antigonish is the largest professional theatre company in northeastern Nova Scotia. It is responsible for close to $400,000 in cultural sector wages, and attracts thousands of tourists to the town each summer. As a non-profit organization, government funding makes up just 20 per cent of its budget and the group relies on a combination of earned revenue (box office, concessions, ads) and contributed revenue (sponsorships and fundraising) for the remaining 80 per cent.

“The stakes are high for whatever our decision might end up being,” says board chair Joseph Khoury. “At stake is not just the livelihood of our artists but also the long-term viability of our company, and we believe that it’s important to take the necessary time and not rush into a plan. We also want to ensure that we are doing right by our community which has supported us through thick and thin, and which relies on us to provide meaningful theatre and quality entertainment.”

At this moment, Fuller added that organizers can only wait and see.

“Festival Antigonish is proud of its rich 33-year history, and we are acutely aware that any change to our season also impacts the cultural landscape of our community,” Fuller noted. “These are trying times. To our artists, sponsors, partners, audiences, donors, and volunteers – we know that you are facing the same challenges in your own homes and offices. We draw strength in knowing that we are all in this together. And we are confident that we will get through this. For now, we wait and we plan – from the safety of our homes.”