Marjorie Simmins releases ‘Memoir: Conversations and Craft’

D’ESCOUSSE: Author Marjorie Simmins has released her third work of non-fiction.

Simmins describes Memoir: Conversations and Craft as a celebration and a journey to the heart and soul of the memoir genre. She hopes the book will entertain, enlighten and engage the reader and writers of memoirs.

Simmins said the book is for writers with various levels of experience.

“It’s about memoir, it’s not a memoir,” Simmins explained. “It’s for writers who don’t know a lot about memoir, it’s for writers who do know a lot about memoir. It’s basically for anyone who’s interested in reading about the genre.”

Two years ago, Simmins decided to write the book after being unable find good source material.

“I couldn’t find the book I wanted on memoir, to use when I taught workshops,” Simmins said in a press release. “What I did have on hand was 20 years of hand-outs, class room notes, and writing prompts related to memoir and non-fiction writing of all sorts.”

Simmins teaches memoir writing across Canada, most recently at the UBC Alumni Centre, in Vancouver; at StoryFest, in Hudson, Quebec; at Thinkers Lodge in Pugwash; and the Fortress of Louisbourg this year.

“A memoir is a chapter of your life; so you focus on childhood, you focus on your teens, you focus on your young married years,” Simmins explained.

About a year later, the book was finished, the material was updated, as well as the bibliography, which includes memoirs, non-fiction, reference books, on-line links, and more.

“Up until the last moment before turning it in to the publisher, Pottersfield Press, I was adding in new and delicious life stories, such as Beverley McLachlin’s Truth Be Told: My Journey Through Life and Law, and Monique Bégin’s Ladies, Upstairs! My Life in Politics and After,” she noted. “I consider the bibliography to be one of the best features of the book.”

As a freelance journalist for 30 years, Simmins said she was delighted to interview the seven distinguished non-fiction and fiction writers who are included in the book. Some were serious; some were amusing; all were thoughtful and generous in their provision of insights and strategies.

The book is divided into three sections: Understanding Memoir; Creating Memoir; and The Audacity of Memoir. Between the seven chapters of section 1 are seven interviews with leading memoir authors: Linden MacIntyre; Edmund Metatwabin; Donna Morrissey; Claire Mowat; Lawrence Hill; Diane Shoemperlen; and Plum Johnson.

“The real draw for this book is the seven interviews that I did with the top Canadian writers and memoirists,” Simmins noted. “Linden MacIntyre is so good, Donna Morrissey is so good. Each and every one of those writers had something to give the reader and the potential writer of a memoir. It’s just so rich with information and sometimes some really good humour.”

Each interview is followed by a craft passage which reflects back on the content of the interviews, and suggests different writing exercises or considerations for the memoirist. The appendix includes writing tips; writing prompts and lists; a musing on the ghosts of the past; and finally some thoughts on the voices of ancestors.

“This is the culmination of over 25 years of teaching and writing,” Simmins said. “It’s kind of the next logical step for me.

“This is 25 years of wisdom collected from people everywhere, and of course, my own experiences teaching.”

Simmins has a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of British Columbia and a Certificate in Adult Education from Dalhousie University. In 2012, she completed a Research Master of Arts in Literacy Education, at Mount Saint Vincent University.

Simmins is the author of Coastal Lives, a memoir about living on Canada’s East and West Coasts (2014), and Year of the Horse (2016). In November 2016, Simmins concluded a cross-country book tour with Year of the Horse, which details her life with horses in British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

Simmins began her 30-year career as a freelance journalist in Vancouver, appearing regularly in the Vancouver Sun and writing for trade magazines. She also published numerous essays and articles in magazines and newspapers across Canada, and in the United States, and has stories in many Canadian anthologies. She has won a Gold Medal at the National Magazine Awards and another Gold Medal at the Atlantic Journalism Awards for the best Atlantic Magazine Article.

Among the magazines Simmins has written for are: Canadian Living; Magazines Canada; United Church Observer; Halifax Magazine; Progress; Atlantic Business; and Saltscapes. She has also published in major newspapers from coast to coast, and is a frequent reviewer for The Antigonish Review and Atlantic Books Today. She has also written feature interviews for The Reporter.

In March 2019, at the request of author and lecturer, Donna Morrissey, Simmins gave two guest lectures at Dalhousie University.

Memoir: Conversations and Craft will be published by Pottersfield Press this spring, followed by a fourth title, Somebeachsomewhere: A Harness Racing Legend from a One-Horse Stable, coming out in the spring of 2021, with Nimbus Publishing.

Those interested in ordering the book and who want signed copies can contact Simmins at: mls@marjoriesimmins.ca. Books can also be ordered on-line from Silver Donald Cameron’s on-line bookstore at: https://silver-donald-cameron.myshopify.com/, from Nimbus Publishing at: https://nimbus.ca/, or from Amazon.ca.