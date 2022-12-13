Final report from Mass Casualty Commission expected by late March

TRURO: The commission tasked with investigating April 2020’s mass shooting and arson rampage that began in the small community of Portapique is working on an exhaustive final report following a public hearing process that raised skepticism and left many family members of the 22 victims disheartened.

The latest disappointment was the Mass Casualty Commission’s release of a trove of important documents, many from the Department of Justice, after the public hearings ended in September.

“We received a significant amount of disclosure after the public proceedings with no opportunity to call witnesses or thoroughly deal with the matter,” Josh Bryson, a South Shore lawyer who represents the family of victims Peter and Joy Bond, said in an interview. “It’s highly unusual to have a proceeding conclude and for relevant materials to come afterward. It’s almost akin to having a trial and both parties make their final submissions and the judge reserving decision and then a party submitting copious amounts of documents after the fact. That was very disappointing for the Bond family.”

Timely disclosure from the Department of Justice was identified as a problem by the commission from day one.

While the commission might not be to blame for the late document dump given the DoJ’s foot-dragging, Michael Scott, a lawyer representing most of the families and leading two proposed class action suits on their behalf, wishes they’d pushed harder.

“The commission is the body that’s tasked with ensuring that the Attorney General and Department of Justice comply with the disclosure obligations,” he said. “We have no power to compel. We can request. We can cajole the commission to press the Department of Justice. But we are in a position that we have to trust and rely on the commission.”

Not having that information during the many months of public hearings hampered the ability of lawyers representing the families to answer informed questions and call potential witnesses that might have been helpful to the inquiry.

Scott said it’s another example of what his law firm, Patterson Law, has been flagging since before the public proceedings started.

“The key motivator in the process is credibility in the way the commission comes to their conclusions, whether it’s a failure to disclose, a failure to compel the Department of Justice to comply with their disclosure obligations, keeping key witnesses off the stand or hampering our ability to ask relevant questions of witnesses,” he said.

Trust was an issue early on, with the government only agreeing to a full arms-length inquiry after public pressure. The perception that the process ended up not transparent might serve to undermine public confidence in the final report.

“If people don’t trust the integrity of the report, they will not support it,” said Scott. “If it doesn’t receive that level of support then, to some extent, the recommendations are an academic exercise because any of the important ones the commission makes will require a lot of public support to put into place. We saw this with Moncton and other commissions because they’re not binding recommendations.”

Linda Hupman, counsel for relatives of victims in the Tuck-Oliver family and Lillian Campbell, said she hasn’t always been happy and satisfied with the inquiry’s process.

“But based on our instructions from our clients, we did our best to work with the decisions the commission made and participate to the fullest extent that we were able to,” she said. “None of it was ideal. In a perfect world, things would have been done differently on a number of fronts.”

While the commission delved into the necessary issues, it might have benefited from spending less time on others, she said. “We think there were some areas that the commission dealt with that were tangentially relevant but perhaps had a bit more focus then necessary, which may have taken away time to have dealt with other things or some additional witnesses in more relevant areas.”

Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus of law with Dalhousie University, said the final report might offer a chance of redemption for the commission.

“It’s the season of optimism, Christmas, and the season of charity, so I do think if the report is hard-hitting in the appropriate places based on the evidence and makes clear, effective and implementable recommendations, then it all will have been worthwhile,” he said. “Some of the problems of the process will fade into the past as long as the result is that the changes are made and this kind of tragedy can be completely prevented or, failing that, at least mitigated, if any such thing happens in the future.”

The public inquiry’s investigations director, Antigonish-native Barbara McLean, said the commission believes it has what it needs to complete the final report and “to develop meaningful and pragmatic recommendations to help make communities safer in the future.”

The commissioners are making progress on preparing the final report and are on track to share it publicly by March 31, McLean said in an emailed response to questions.

The inquiry’s three commissioners and a few key staff are working daily on chapters and volumes of what will be a lengthy report, she said.

The commission team and operations have been significantly reduced since public proceedings concluded in September. After December, it will have fewer than 20 staff, down from more than 60 during the proceedings.

No public-facing events are scheduled between now and sharing of the final report.

The province and federal government have committed to $47 million in funding for the inquiry.

The budget reflects the costs of running a joint federal and provincial inquiry with a broad national mandate with a large number of participants, including victim family members.

Of the 61 participants, 45 receive public funding to facilitate their participation, including for legal representation.