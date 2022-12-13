Local artist crafts whimsical portals to the ocean from the North Shore

ANTIGONISH: A new mural has been added to the downtown core of Antigonish recently and the artist behind it says while it’s scary to see her work on public display, she couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity.

Antigonish Culture Alive, in partnership with the Town of Antigonish, were pleased to unveil the newest piece of public art on the streets of Antigonish, as “Wide Skies Upon the Waves” by local artist Grace Lane-Smith can now be seen on the side of Town Hall off College Street.

This large composition is a digital reproduction of an oil painting enhanced by mixed media and embroidery, Lane-Smith explained.

“It’s an honour to have them pick the concept, I’m really grateful for the opportunity, I’ve wanted to do a public project for our town for a long time, because I love this place,” Lane-Smith told The Reporter in an interview. “I still have the original piece; it’s 72 inches by 48 inches and the mural is photo. It was photographed at a studio and I stitched the digital files together and digitally made sure it looked like one image.”

For the past six years, Lane-Smith has called Antigonish home and has been completely mesmerized by the vastness of the ocean, where the tide and beach meet.

Originally from Toronto, she is an oil painter, who has been featured in provincial publications and group shows online and in person. Lane-Smith works from her home studio shopping originals and commissions across North America.

“Casually, I’ve done art my whole life; before coming here to Antigonish, I taught art and ran workshops, and ran the operations of three art stores in Toronto,” Lane-Smith said. “And then I had a concussion that kind of put a stop to my work in Toronto, because I had memory loss and pretty severe symptoms.”

Which is when, Lane-Smith said, she returned to her roots of creating art for herself, something she viewed as a natural transition into sharing her art publicly and selling it online.

“I started really slowly, because my symptoms were really bad, so I could only manage a little bit at a time,” Lane-Smith said. “And at the time, I couldn’t listen or watch things for a long stretch at a time, because it would hurt my head. So I just created art here and there.”

Contributed photos

However, Lane-Smith noted it took her a really long time to create anything after her injury, but highlighted it did keep her boredom at bay.

“When you can’t do anything, it hurts but also, it’s really boring,” Lane-Smith said. “I started sharing my work very casually, it was mostly with my friends, and I explored a lot of different subject matter and styles, I had started to do some landscapes and waterscapes at the time, but it’s very different from what I do now.”

As for why she creates art, she noted it’s for the same reason most people create anything,

“I think every person is a creative person, it’s just we express it differently. There’s just this unique need to create stuff,” Lane-Smith said. “There’s always a little bit of an adventure not knowing how a piece will turn out, and you just kind of have to make it and see what happens.”

When asked where she draws her inspiration from in creating her artwork, she advised it’s something she really takes to heart, using real life, everyday interactions and experiences.

“Every piece is different and generally, with a lot of my seascapes, living in Nova Scotia, we’re surrounded by so much inspiration,” Lane-Smith said. “Part of that is obviously the natural beauty around us, but a lot of that too is just different sources of inspiration, seeing how art was made during different times in history.”

When she gets stuck in a rut, which she advises happens every now and then, she’ll try a new technique to try and break out of the rut, and something different tends to happen after that.

“I can’t ever predict what’s going to happen,” Lane-Smith said. “But there is a thread that sort of ties all the work together.”

Speaking on how her piece got on the side of Town Hall, she explained Antigonish Culture Alive made a call for submissions, with five topics they wanted the artwork to explore.

“I guess they wanted one topic explored, but I couldn’t make up my mind, so at the time, I explored all five,” Lane-Smith said. “I thought maybe I’d find one that stuck out, but what ended up happening was, the piece sort of covered all five topics. It was all under the Antigonight umbrella theme for this year, rurality.”

The piece, “Wide Skies Upon the Waves” covers, she said, rural place making and celebration of diverse regional history; vision of the future of Antigonish; traditional craft and contemporary art; regional geography and ecology; and formal material exploration.

“Because of developing a concept, that matched and responded to these themes, it made me think a lot more deeply about the piece versus using more intuition,” Lane-Smith said. “The idea was really fleshed out before it was created and there were a lot of concepts that were sketched up leading up to the piece.”

While she’s had her artwork displayed publicly before, Lane-Smith advised this is the first permanent-displayed piece, in a public setting that she’s created.

“I’ve actually been trying to find out who was on the decision making committee so I could thank them,” Lane-Smith said. “What was pleasantly surprising was the comments about how when people are walking passed, it’s calming to them, and I’m happy the piece can take on a life of its own and offer a little bit of peace and joy to people on their way.”