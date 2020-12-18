Home Community Fire Department Food Drive helps those in need Community Fire Department Food Drive helps those in need By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 18, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The West Bay Road Volunteer Fire Department’s first annual Fire Department Food Drive took place in Port Hawkesbury on Dec. 13 Contributed photos The Fire Department Food Drive raised $2,966 in cash donations and gift cards, resulting in three truckloads of groceries. The department received help from the Port Hawkesbury and Port Hastings volunteer fire departments, as well as the Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations in Port Hawkesbury.