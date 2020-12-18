Home Community Richmond RCMP ‘Crams the Cruiser’ for food banks Community Richmond RCMP ‘Crams the Cruiser’ for food banks By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 18, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp On Dec. 5, Richmond County RCMP hosted their annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive in support of food banks in Richmond County. Contributed photos Between the two locations, the event brought in 160 bags of non-perishable food valued at $1,800, with another $1,850 in cash donations. Police officers parked their police cruisers at the St. Peter’s Foodland (left) and the Charles Forest Co-op in Arichat to allow the public to support local food banks.