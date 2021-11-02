ARICHAT: Volunteer fire departments in Richmond County want the municipality to look at funding options.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on Oct. 25 in Arichat, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson presented his report from the municipal Fire Services Steering Committee.

At the fall meeting, which was also attended by District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon, Sampson said representatives with various volunteer fire departments in the municipality asked about dry hydrants, which he said, is working its way through the Bylaw and Policy Committee.

Those at fire services meeting discussed the funding model for fire departments that is taking place in Pictou County, Sampson reported.

“We’ve long known that multiple fire departments within Richmond County will not be able to survive long-term given the current financial model for funding,” he said. “Expectations of insurance rate increases this coming year are a serious concern for already cash-strapped departments. There was also interest in looking into possible further bulk buying options in order to save costs.”

The district 5 councillor had a motion approved by council to have staff investigate recommendation #39 in the municipality’s fire services review which calls for funding fire departments from the general taxation rate.

“The rationale is that fire emergency services benefit everyone in the county and everyone should pay an equal amount,” he said reading from the review.

Although it wasn’t unanimous, Sampson said the majority at the meeting wanted the municipality to at least look into this.

“There is at least three to four departments that are struggling now and we’re not given a hard timeline, but there’s not a sustainable future for them going forward,” he noted.

Diggdon added that the intent from the meeting was to see what options are available, such as area rates, and how money in each district could be distributed.

The fire services steering committee will meet again on Nov. 24.