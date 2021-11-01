Potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Millennium Centre

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at a location in the Eastern Zone.

Anyone at the Millennium Centre (at 100 Convocation Boulevard in Antigonish) on Oct. 30 between 12 and 4 p.m. may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 13, public health confirmed.

Public health said this is a COVID exposure notification, meaning the public has had contact with someone who tested positive.

As a result, public health said anyone at the Millennium Centre on that date and during those times is required to follow the instructions for a COVID-19 Exposure Notification based on their vaccination status.

For those requiring testing, book a COVID-19 test at: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en or call 811.

Those not fully vaccinated, are asked to visit: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/book-your-vaccination-appointment/ or call 1-833-797-7772.

In addition to media releases, all potential exposure notifications are listed at: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.