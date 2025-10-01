CAPE BRETON: Alfred Wallace “Alfie” MacLeod, a long-serving Nova Scotia politician known for his work as a Progressive Conservative MLA and for his tenure as Speaker of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly, has died.

He passed away on Sept. 28, following a year-long battle with cancer. He was 69 years old.

Born March 10, 1956, in Sydney, Nova Scotia, MacLeod was first elected to the Nova Scotia legislature in 1995, representing Cape Breton West. After a defeat in 1998, he returned to the assembly in 2006.

From then until 2019 he represented first Cape Breton West and later Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg. In 2007, he was elected Speaker of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly – a role he held until 2009.

Known for both his local roots and his engagement in community affairs, MacLeod also served as Deputy Speaker.

“Today, I join Nova Scotians in every corner of our province in mourning the loss of Alfie MacLeod, a beloved and proud son of Cape Breton, a devoted family man and a dedicated public servant,” Premier Tim Houston said on Sept. 29. “His was a life well lived, and his death will be deeply felt by many.”

MacLeod’s long career saw many ups and downs.

He was known in the legislature for his commitment to Cape Breton’s needs and for representing a riding that covered both urban and rural issues. He earned respect across party lines for his role as Speaker, his understanding of parliamentary procedure, and for his advocacy for local infrastructure, healthcare, and social services.

“Alfie was a man of conviction,” Houston noted. “He had a big heart, and thousands of Nova Scotians benefited from his compassion, his fierce loyalty and his willingness to stand up for the underdog. He was a steadfast friend and a true community leader.”

Community leaders in Cape Breton have already begun expressing condolences.

Many recall his accessibility and his willingness to engage personally with constituents – attending community events, listening to local concerns, and being present in times of crisis. His background – before politics he worked in community relations – helped inform his approach: politics, for him, was often about people, not just policy.

“Alfie MacLeod was the epitome of strength, courage, and determination,” one community member shared. “He made it his mission to make the world a better place, even amidst his own suffering…and he did just that, every single day.”

MacLeod’s death marks the end of a significant chapter in Cape Breton politics. For many in his riding and beyond, he was a figure of stability and service.

“You always stood up fiercely for the little guy. You were so authentic, and unapologetically you, no matter the situation,” Englishtown’s Jenni Sherri said, who was the director of communications for the PC Caucus during MacLeod’s time as MLA. “This is truly the end of an era, but your legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of the millions you’ve touched. You made Cape Breton a better place.”

His passing will no doubt be felt deeply in the communities he served.

“Alfie fought his battle with cancer the same way he lived his life – with courage, resilience and optimism,” Houston highlighted. “This was no more evident than when he addressed the crowd at the Progressive Conservative Party annual meeting last year.”

MacLeod’s career spanned nearly three decades in provincial politics, leaving behind an enduring legacy as his commitment to local issues, parliamentary principles, and community engagement will be remembered as hallmarks of his public service.