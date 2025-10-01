PORT HAWKESBURY: Fifty years ago, a small group of determined community members in Port Hawkesbury came together with a bold and compassionate vision: to create a place where individuals with disabilities could be supported, valued, and included in every aspect of life.

That vision became the Regional Occupational Centre (ROC) Society, which recently proudly celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1975, the ROC Society began with a mission to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to live, learn, and grow within their own community. Its early champions – among them Mary Smith, Everett Harris, Len Kuniski, William MacEachern, Freeman Roach, Barbara Veitch, Al MacLean, Dorothy Williams, and many others – believed in the simple but powerful idea that “everyone has a right to live in the community and be regarded as individuals.”

That philosophy has guided the organization for five decades, evolving into today’s mission statement: “Creating unity as we embrace our many abilities.”

From its modest beginnings at the Port Hawkesbury Provincial Building, the ROC Society quickly became a cornerstone of the Strait Area. By the late 1970s, it was running preschool programs, and in the decades that followed it launched vocational training, social programs, and, eventually, residential services.

ROC Society marks 50 years of inclusion, dignity, and community

One of its proudest milestones came in 2010, with the opening of Shalom, the first community group home for persons with disabilities in the Strait Area.

For members like Patricia Bird, who began attending the ROC’s vocational programs more than 40 years ago, Shalom provided something more than just a place to live – it gave her the ability to make her own choices.

“It is my choice,” she often says proudly, a reflection of the independence and dignity the ROC has fostered.

Over the years, the society has expanded its programs to meet changing needs. Its Independent Living Support program, launched in 2006, now helps 13 individuals live in their own homes with support for daily activities like cooking, transportation, and banking.

Its vocational services have grown to include a bakery, woodworking shop, recycling program, thrift store, and social enterprises that provide both income and meaningful employment.

“Over the past five decades, the ROC Society has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of our community and society at large,” Karen MacLean, the society’s executive director, said. “We’ve helped shift public perceptions, fostered a culture of belonging, and created opportunities where people feel safe, supported, and celebrated for who they are.”

The ROC’s story is also one of resilience.

After a devastating fire at its vocational centre in 2001, the community rallied with fundraisers and support.

When residential services for people with disabilities were non-existent in the Strait Area, ROC partnered with families, government, and advocates to build solutions. More recently, with the help of federal and provincial funding, it has modernized and expanded facilities, opening a new three-room woodworking shop in 2023 and becoming a Home Share service provider in 2025.

Financial challenges, MacLean acknowledged, have always been part of the journey, however, the ROC have found innovative ways to overcome them through government partnerships and its social enterprise model.

“Like many non-profits, we faced hurdles,” she said. “But financial challenges became stepping stones toward growth, inclusion, and sustainability. Today, the ROC Society stands stronger than ever.”

The 50th anniversary is being marked not only as a time of reflection but also of gratitude. Past and present staff, volunteers, executive directors, board members, and community partners are also being recognized for shaping the society’s path.

For MacLean and her team, the milestone carries a deep sense of purpose.

“It’s a celebration of the lives we’ve touched and the barriers we’ve broken together,” she said. “Most of all, it reaffirms our commitment to the mission of ‘Creating unity as we embrace our many abilities,’ and reminds us that inclusion is not just a goal – it’s a journey we walk together, every day.”

As for the future, the ROC Society is focused on expanding community-based supports, enhancing residential options, and creating new vocational opportunities through the Nova Scotia Service Evolution Fund.

MacLean hopes that in 50 years, the ROC’s core values – compassion, dignity, and unity – will not only define the organization but also be “woven into the fabric of society.”

Asked what the most rewarding part of her work has been, MacLean didn’t hesitate.

“It’s seeing the incredible growth, joy, and confidence in the people we support. It’s the everyday moments – a smile, a breakthrough, a shared laugh – that remind us why ROC exists. Being part of this journey is not just a job. It’s a calling.”

For half a century, the ROC Society has been a beacon in the Strait Area. And as it looks ahead, its legacy of inclusion, empowerment, and community continues to shine brightly – lighting the way for the next 50 years.