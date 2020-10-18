Former town councillor elected Mulgrave mayor

MULGRAVE: A former town councillor who filled a vacant seat in a special election will now guide the town for the next four years.

After the results were confirmed last night, Ron Chisholm took 232 votes to 111 for former mayor Lorne MacDonald.

Ralph Hadley unseated MacDonald by 80 votes in 2016, but decided to exit municipal politics prior to the election.

After the deadline for candidates last month, it was confirmed that incumbent town councillors Bob Russell and Tanya Snow were acclaimed and will be back for another term as councillors. Snow will be joined by two new female faces at the council table, after Crystal Durling and Krista Luddington were also acclaimed.