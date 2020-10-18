Familiar face returns to council table in Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: There will be one new town councillor here after almost every member was re-elected tonight.

Once the dust settled from the municipal election in the Town of Antigonish, incumbent town councillors Andrew Murray, 1,135 votes; Mary Farrell with 1,080; Donnie MacInnis, 976 votes; William Cormier 945; and Diane Roberts, 906 have all been given the greenlight by voters in the town.

The only incumbent to lose was Jack MacPherson, who will be replaced by returning town councillor Sean Cameron, who was runner-up to Boucher in the 2016 municipal election by only 21 votes. Cameron received the backing of 1,012 electors this time around.

Also falling short in their bid for a seat was political newcomer Travis DeCoste – who is currently employed by a local non-profit, “A Roof Over Your Head,” as a support worker focussing on homelessness and housing insecurity within Antigonish and Guysborough counties – and Barbara McCarron Quirk, who was the former member for district 6 on the Strait regional school board.

After a narrow margin of victory in the previous municipal election, Laurie Boucher was acclaimed and will serve a second term as mayor.