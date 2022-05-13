Foul play not suspect in death of former Isle Madame resident

ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO: Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) confirmed that human remains found earlier this month are those of Katrina Blagdon.

NRPS said they started searching for the 37-year-old Blagdon back in January, then on May 2 at approximately 8:20 a.m., they were contacted by St. Catharines Hydro employees working near the Heywood Generating Station in the Port Dalhousie area who discovered the body of deceased person in the water.

After uniform officers attended the scene, due to the location of the body, temporary road closures were put into effect, the NRPS said in a press release issued on May 10.

Detectives from the 1 District detective office were assigned to the investigation, and they were assisted by detectives from the Forensic Services Unit and the Marine Unit, the NRPS noted.

The body was recovered and the coroner attended the scene, the NRPS said, noting that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and positive identification in Toronto.

On May 10, the NRPS said Blagdon was positively identified by a Forensic Pathologist/Odontologist.

They added that “foul play is not suspected.”

Since Blagdon went missing, a number of Strait area residents assisted the search for the Canadian Forces veteran who was last seen in St. Catharines at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Crime Stoppers of Niagara issued an urgent appeal to find the retired military veteran, who retired in 2016 as a Master Corporal after serving 14 years, including a tour in Afghanistan.

Blagdon lived in West Arichat as a teenager and graduated from Richmond Academy in 2001.