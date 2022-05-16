ANTIGONISH: Physician recruitment is looking promising.

In an update to municipal council during the committee of the whole meeting on May 10, CAO Glenn Horne advised 17 physicians, both in specialty and family medicine, have been recruited to the Antigonish area since April 2021.

“Of those 17 physicians, 11 have started and are actually here practicing in Antigonish,” Horne told council. “The others are on their way.”

Horne indicated he’s also been given approval to post and recruit for a number of other areas, such as pediatrics, geriatrics, and anesthesiologists, to name a few.

“Our retention person is working quite closely with the recruiter to make sure those folks who do come choose to remain in Antigonish and have a good experience and stay long-term,” Horne said. “So overall, it appears that initiative is paying some dividends early on.”

Warden Owen McCarron suggested the interested physicians were very pleased to see local government participating in their recruitment.

“We were able to take them around, tour them around the community. One morning I took a couple up to Keppoch Mountain, we also went up to Haverkort’s sugar bush,” McCarron said. “Just to see the look on the physicians face, to see what some of the people are actually working on, in the communities highlighted the importance of local government showing interest in the folks.”

McCarron said long-term retention is an important aspect of the recruitment process.

“To get that integration into the community, is really a key piece,” McCarron said. “Having our navigator and working with these physicians, and that might get expanded to beyond physicians, to other health care workers, because to get them here is one thing, it’s important to hold them.”

Following the county’s regular monthly council meeting that followed, McCarron indicated the town, the county and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation (SMRHF) all provided funding toward a community navigator.

“That position helps the transition when a new physician comes into our community, help get them settled and provide them some supports,” McCarron said. “Our provincial recruiter is doing an excellent job in terms of actually getting people to look at our community, so to have those numbers, it’s very promising during challenging times.”

The warden suggested that during COVID-19, it wasn’t as easy to have those face-to-face interactions, but highlighted how their recruiter and community navigator are working well together in showcasing Antigonish and building that pool of expertise.

“It’s something we think is very important,” McCarron said. “And we’re going to continue to put an emphasis on that.”